Favour Ofili to remain a Nigerian as World Athletics blocks nationality switch to Turkey

The World Athletics Nationality Review Panel has denied Favour Ofili's request to change her nationality from Nigeria to Turkey.

Nigerian and world record holder Ofili announced plans to switch her national allegiance to Turkey in May 2025.

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She made this move due to her dissatisfaction with the perceived incompetence of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN).

She decided after missing the Tokyo 200m at the Olympics because AFN & NADC failed to get her tested in time, affecting 13 other athletes.

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Ofili’s denied request

Following Ofili’s request to switch allegiance, a decision has been made by the World Athletics Nationality Review Panel.

According to Osasu Obayiuwana on X, “@FavOfili’s move to change athletic nationality from Nigeria to Turkey has been blocked.

.@FavOfili’s move to change athletic nationality from Nigeria 🇳🇬 to Turkey 🇹🇷 has been blocked. pic.twitter.com/vyByUEvOV9 — Osasu Obayiuwana (@osasuo) April 16, 2026

”The news came with a statement saying, “The application by the TAF for Favour OFILI (the 'Athlete') to transfer allegiance from NGR to TUR is not approved.

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“In accordance with Rule 4.4.2 of the Eligibility Rules, effective 15 August 2022 (the 'Rules'), World Athletics may, in its sole discretion, refuse to give its approval to a transfer of allegiance application if World Athletics reasonably believes that the Council imperatives set out, at Regulation 1.2 of the Transfer of Allegiance Regulations, effective 15 August 2022 (the 'Regulations'), are being impinged or compromised.”

Favour Ofili . Image: Imago

“Having reviewed the application, the athlete declaration, the TAF's written answers (24 November 2025), the panel member's analysis, and the athlete's own replies in accordance with Regulation 2.17, the panel considers that approval of this transfer would impinge upon and compromise the imperatives underlying the rules and the regulations.

“Because the Application is not approved, the Athlete is not entitled to transfer allegiance to TAF and is not eligible to represent TUR in National Representative Competitions (e.g., World or Area Championship Events, Olympic Games, etc) or Other Relevant Competitions.

“The Panel emphasises that this decision does not prevent the Athlete from (among other things) competing in any one-day meetings in a personal/club capacity, or living, training and competing in TUR generally (or elsewhere).”

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