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'Who cares what people think’ - Rice fires back at TV reporter following awkward question

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 12:22 - 16 April 2026
Rice fires back at TV reporter || imago
Declan Rice || imago - Photo: IMAGO
Declan Rice firmly rejected any suggestions of negativity surrounding Arsenal's performance after the club advanced to the Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday.
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The Gunners secured their place in the next round by holding Sporting CP to a goalless draw at the Emirates, protecting their 1-0 aggregate lead from the first leg. 

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Mikel Arteta’s men were unable to break down Sporting CP's defence, leaving only one chance to test the goalkeeper.

Their performance has led to a lot of criticism from fans and pundits, who expected better gameplay from them in the second leg.

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Rice hits back at criticism 

Despite a performance that lacked its usual spark, Rice was quick to shut down the notion that the players were disappointed with the result.

When a reporter questioned if the match was frustrating, the midfielder offered a sharp rebuttal. "Frustrating? Nah, we just got to a semi-final," he stated. 

Declan Rice || imago
Declan Rice || imago

"Positivity all the way. Who cares what people think? All that matters is what this group thinks, what this manager thinks. We’re in another semi-final, I’m delighted."

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This marks the second consecutive season that Mikel Arteta's side has reached the semi-final stage of Europe's elite competition. 

"We’ll keep going, keep playing well, keep getting it over the line," Rice added. "Bring it on. Bring on everything."

Arsenal player || Imago
Arsenal player || Imago

The England international insisted that the squad remains unfazed by external criticism, which has intensified following recent setbacks. 

As talk of a potential quadruple faded, Rice acknowledged that scrutiny is part of playing for a top club. "This is Arsenal Football Club; there’s noise with every game," he explained. 

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"If you don’t play well, if you don’t play well, take it with a pinch of salt and keep moving. Bring on the last few weeks. It’s a rollercoaster. Nobody’s going to hand you anything in this game."

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