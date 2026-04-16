'Who cares what people think’ - Rice fires back at TV reporter following awkward question
The Gunners secured their place in the next round by holding Sporting CP to a goalless draw at the Emirates, protecting their 1-0 aggregate lead from the first leg.
Mikel Arteta’s men were unable to break down Sporting CP's defence, leaving only one chance to test the goalkeeper.
Their performance has led to a lot of criticism from fans and pundits, who expected better gameplay from them in the second leg.
Rice hits back at criticism
Despite a performance that lacked its usual spark, Rice was quick to shut down the notion that the players were disappointed with the result.
When a reporter questioned if the match was frustrating, the midfielder offered a sharp rebuttal. "Frustrating? Nah, we just got to a semi-final," he stated.
"Positivity all the way. Who cares what people think? All that matters is what this group thinks, what this manager thinks. We’re in another semi-final, I’m delighted."
This marks the second consecutive season that Mikel Arteta's side has reached the semi-final stage of Europe's elite competition.
"We’ll keep going, keep playing well, keep getting it over the line," Rice added. "Bring it on. Bring on everything."
The England international insisted that the squad remains unfazed by external criticism, which has intensified following recent setbacks.
As talk of a potential quadruple faded, Rice acknowledged that scrutiny is part of playing for a top club. "This is Arsenal Football Club; there’s noise with every game," he explained.
"If you don’t play well, if you don’t play well, take it with a pinch of salt and keep moving. Bring on the last few weeks. It’s a rollercoaster. Nobody’s going to hand you anything in this game."