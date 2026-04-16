'Who cares what people think’ - Rice fires back at TV reporter following awkward question

Declan Rice firmly rejected any suggestions of negativity surrounding Arsenal's performance after the club advanced to the Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday.

The Gunners secured their place in the next round by holding Sporting CP to a goalless draw at the Emirates, protecting their 1-0 aggregate lead from the first leg.

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Mikel Arteta’s men were unable to break down Sporting CP's defence, leaving only one chance to test the goalkeeper.

Their performance has led to a lot of criticism from fans and pundits, who expected better gameplay from them in the second leg.

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Rice hits back at criticism

Despite a performance that lacked its usual spark, Rice was quick to shut down the notion that the players were disappointed with the result.

When a reporter questioned if the match was frustrating, the midfielder offered a sharp rebuttal. "Frustrating? Nah, we just got to a semi-final," he stated.

Declan Rice || imago

"Positivity all the way. Who cares what people think? All that matters is what this group thinks, what this manager thinks. We’re in another semi-final, I’m delighted."

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This marks the second consecutive season that Mikel Arteta's side has reached the semi-final stage of Europe's elite competition.

"We’ll keep going, keep playing well, keep getting it over the line," Rice added. "Bring it on. Bring on everything."

Arsenal player || Imago

The England international insisted that the squad remains unfazed by external criticism, which has intensified following recent setbacks.

As talk of a potential quadruple faded, Rice acknowledged that scrutiny is part of playing for a top club. "This is Arsenal Football Club; there’s noise with every game," he explained.

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