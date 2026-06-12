He wanted to leave’ - Arsenal legend tells Chelsea to swap Enzo for Camavinga

Former Chelsea star Emmanuel Petit has called on the club to consider a bold swap deal, suggesting they trade Enzo Fernandez for Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga.

The proposal comes amid a turbulent period for Fernandez in London and growing uncertainty over Camavinga's role at the Bernabeu, creating a potential solution for both European giants.

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Chelsea's management are under increasing pressure regarding Fernandez, who signed a long-term contract until 2032.

Simultaneously, reports from El Nacional suggest that returning Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho is open to selling Camavinga for a fee between €50 million and €80 million.

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Petit urges Chelsea to swap Enzo

Petit believes a direct exchange could be the perfect summer solution for both clubs. Speaking to BetVictor Live Casino, the World Cup winner endorsed the high-profile swap.

"Eduardo Camavinga in a swap deal with Enzo Fernandez? Why not?" Petit stated. "Camavinga is still a very young player. He left Rennes for Madrid when he was eighteen years old and he has played for six or seven years for Real Madrid."

Emmanuel Petit || Imago

Petit highlighted the experience Camavinga would bring to a youthful Chelsea squad. "He has won some big trophies too. This guy has been an amazing young prospect," he added.

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"Camavinga can be very good because we know that at Chelsea most of them are young players. He's got experience.

Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez | IMAGO

“When you come from Real Madrid to Chelsea having won many trophies... you arrive at the club with experience that's probably missing at Chelsea."

Petit argues that the relationship between the player and the club is now untenable, particularly after Fernandez's public statements.

Eduardo Camavinga in action for Real Madrid || image credit: Imago

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"Enzo Fernandez should go, you cannot keep a player happy if he wants to leave," Petit insisted. "He did say that he wanted to leave and he was fined by the club.

“I know he's probably been one of the best players for Chelsea for the last two years, but you cannot be the captain of the team and have this kind of communication."

"Obviously he wants to leave the club, we are not stupid," Petit continued. "I think he's been fed up and tired with what's going on at Chelsea. It's been a mess this season.