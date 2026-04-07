What Yamal did was ugly — Barcelona star compared to Cristiano Ronaldo

A Spanish football expert drew parallels between Barcelona's teenager, Lamine Yamal and Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

Spanish football analyst Paco González has criticised Lamine Yamal for his controversial refusal to celebrate Robert Lewandowski’s winning goal during Barcelona's LALIGA victory over Atlético Madrid.

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What happened

As Pulse Sports reported, Yamal was visibly miffed during the late match-winner, showing an angry, isolated reaction rather than joining the joyous team huddle.

The teenager's frustration reportedly stemmed from vocal criticism from the bench, which questioned consecutive ineffective actions by the youngster.

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I think it's awful to turn football into an individual sport or into tennis. I think it's ugly and horrible not to share the joy of an important goal with your teammates," Paco said.

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick immediately attempted to defuse the brewing media storm by defending his player, stating in the post-match press conference that the youngster was emotional and needed to be protected.

The Ronaldo parallel

Speaking on the Tiempo de Juego broadcast, per Superdesporte González drew parallels between Yamal's petulant reaction and Cristiano Ronaldo's infamous behaviour during the 2013/14 UEFA Champions League final in Lisbon.

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During that clash, the Portuguese superstar notably stood near the centre circle and conspicuously did not initially celebrate with his Real Madrid teammates when Sergio Ramos netted a dramatic 93rd-minute equalising header against Atlético Madrid, allegedly driven by sheer frustration over his own lack of impact on the match.

"He didn't celebrate Sergio Ramos's goal in Lisbon, which is perhaps Real Madrid's most important goal this century or in the last 15 years.”