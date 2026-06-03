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Liverpool dealt huge blow as Salah replacement declares love for transfer rivals

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:17 - 03 June 2026
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Ex-EPL striker claims Egyptian will never be a true Liverpool great
The Reds' top target to take up Mo Salah's mantle at Anfield has his heart set on another club
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Liverpool’s summer transfer plans have suffered a significant setback in their search for a long-term successor to the departed Mohamed Salah.

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Highly-rated RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomandé, who has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield, has publicly confessed his childhood affection for the Reds' primary transfer rivals, Paris Saint-Germain.

A Sensational Season Triggers an Elite Transfer Race

The 19-year-old Ivorian international has become one of the most sought-after young talents in European football after an explosive campaign in Germany.

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Diomandé registered an impressive 13 goals and nine assists for RB Leipzig, serving as the primary catalyst in guiding the Red Bull-owned club back into the UEFA Champions League.

This stellar form quickly caught the attention of Europe's elite, but Liverpool appear to already be lagging behind in the race.

According to a report from Foot Mercato, the teenage prodigy has already gone a step further by reaching an agreement on personal terms with PSG, who were recently crowned back-to-back Champions League winners.

Childhood Allegiance Tilts the Scales Toward Paris

The French-speaking winger heavily fuelled the flames of a Parisian switch during an interview with Téléfoot, transcribed by L’Équipe, where he revealed his family's deep-rooted ties to the French champions.

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When asked about PSG's recent European triumph, Diomandé noted that his father is a massive supporter of the club before dropping a definitive hint about his own preferences.

“I have loved PSG since I was a kid but I am not looking ahead to my future. I am staying focused on the World Cup, then we will see,” the attacker admitted.

Before completely turning his attention to his club future, Diomandé will feature for his country in a high-profile pre-tournament friendly against France on Thursday, ahead of World Cup group-stage fixtures against Ecuador, Germany, and Curaçao.

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Yan Diomande Mohamed Salah Liverpool Premier League Paris Saint Germain
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