Lookman has point to prove — Deeney warns Arsenal ahead of semifinal clash

Troy Deeney believes Ademola Lookman will be eager to prove a point when Arsenal lock horns with Atlético Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals.

Arsenal secured their place in the last four following a tense two-legged victory over Sporting CP. Kai Havertz’s late strike in Lisbon proved to be the difference after Wednesday’s return leg at the Emirates ended goalless.

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Sporting had several opportunities to level the aggregate score in North London, most notably through Geny Catamo and Maxi Araujo, before Leandro Trossard struck the post late on for the Gunners.

The result ensures Mikel Arteta’s men have reached successive semi-finals in Europe’s premier competition for the first time in their history, keeping their hopes of a historic double alive.

Arsenal will now battle Atlético Madrid for a spot in the final at Budapest’s Puskás Aréna, where the winner will face either Bayern Munich or the holders Paris Saint-Germain.

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Deeney warns Arsenal to be wary of Ademola Lookman

“I think both teams need it, it’s a huge moment for Simeone,” former Watford striker Deeney told CBS Sports.

“Simeone spoke on Tuesday about how the club has evolved, and they’ve allowed him to evolve, but I think when you’ve got a new stadium and the money that they’ve spent, you want to see more progression.”

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Deeney is particularly curious to see how Lookman performs, suggesting the winger may want to send a message to those who remember his difficult spells in the Premier League with Everton and Fulham.

“It will be interesting for the likes of Lookman, what he can do in these moments,” Deeney added.