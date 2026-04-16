Advertisement

Lookman has point to prove — Deeney warns Arsenal ahead of semifinal clash

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 21:58 - 16 April 2026
Troy Deeney believes Ademola Lookman will be eager to prove a point when Arsenal lock horns with Atlético Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals.
Advertisement

Arsenal secured their place in the last four following a tense two-legged victory over Sporting CP. Kai Havertz’s late strike in Lisbon proved to be the difference after Wednesday’s return leg at the Emirates ended goalless.

Advertisement

Sporting had several opportunities to level the aggregate score in North London, most notably through Geny Catamo and Maxi Araujo, before Leandro Trossard struck the post late on for the Gunners.

The result ensures Mikel Arteta’s men have reached successive semi-finals in Europe’s premier competition for the first time in their history, keeping their hopes of a historic double alive.

Arsenal will now battle Atlético Madrid for a spot in the final at Budapest’s Puskás Aréna, where the winner will face either Bayern Munich or the holders Paris Saint-Germain.

Advertisement

Deeney warns Arsenal to be wary of Ademola Lookman

“I think both teams need it, it’s a huge moment for Simeone,” former Watford striker Deeney told CBS Sports.

“Simeone spoke on Tuesday about how the club has evolved, and they’ve allowed him to evolve, but I think when you’ve got a new stadium and the money that they’ve spent, you want to see more progression.”

Advertisement

Deeney is particularly curious to see how Lookman performs, suggesting the winger may want to send a message to those who remember his difficult spells in the Premier League with Everton and Fulham.

“It will be interesting for the likes of Lookman, what he can do in these moments,” Deeney added.

“Obviously, when he was in the Premier League, he had flashes, but he’s kind of been considered a bit of a bust in the Premier League. So I think this is a massive game for him to showcase [what he can do] against a top team in Arsenal.”

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Clinton-inspired Sporting Lagos promoted to NPFL after surviving robbery in Osun
Football
16.04.2026
Clinton-inspired Sporting Lagos promoted to NPFL after surviving robbery in Osun
Lookman has point to prove — Deeney warns Arsenal ahead of semifinal clash
Football
16.04.2026
Lookman has point to prove — Deeney warns Arsenal ahead of semifinal clash
Football Predictions for the week
Betting
16.04.2026
Football Predictions: This week’s betting tips & match analysis
Fans react to Ofili's failed nationality change
Athletics
16.04.2026
‘The AFN president is worse than NFF president’ - Fans react to Ofili's failed nationality change
Sporting CP captain slams Arsenal's "boring" tactics
Football
16.04.2026
Sporting CP captain slams Arsenal's "boring" tactics after Champions League exit
Vincius lashes out at Bellingham
Football
16.04.2026
‘Shut up and close your mouth’ - Vincius lashes out at Bellingham in intense moment following UCL exit