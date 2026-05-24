Villarreal vs Atl Madrid: Lookman and co disgraced as Griezmann says sad goodbye

Antoine Griezmann's final LaLiga match did not go as planned

Super Eagles star Ademola Lookman was on the receiving end of an unfortunate 5-1 drubbing as Villarreal hammered Atletico Madrid in the final matchweek of the 2025/26 LaLiga season.

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A brace from Ayoze Perez, as well as goals from AFCON final hero Pape Gueye, Georges Mikautadze, and Dani Parejo, were enough to force a heavy defeat on Diego Simeone's side in what was Antoine Griezmann's final match with the club.

Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid: As it happened

The hosts made a dream start when veteran midfielder Dani Parejo scored from the penalty spot in his final appearance for the club after Juan Musso was controversially judged to have fouled Nicolas Pépé in the box despite minimal contact.

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Ayoze Pérez doubled Villarreal’s advantage four minutes later with a powerful left-footed finish before Georges Mikautadze added a third from close range.

Atlético briefly responded when Marc Pubill capitalised on a mistake from goalkeeper Arnau Tenas following a corner delivered by Antoine Griezmann. However, Villarreal restored their three-goal cushion before half-time through a brilliant strike from Pape Gueye after excellent work by Pépé.

The hosts remained dominant after the break, and Pérez scored his second goal of the night with a superb curling effort from another Pépé assist.

Villarreal comfortably saw out the game, while Atlético manager Diego Simeone was left to reflect on another disappointing season after finishing outside La Liga’s top three once again.