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Vinicius Junior: Why Real Madrid chiefs are keen on selling Arsenal target

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:09 - 04 August 2026
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Vinicius looking frustrated || imago
Vinicius looking frustrated || imago
According to reports, Real Madrid are seriously considering selling Vinicius Junior to Arsenal
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Real Madrid could be preparing for one of the biggest transfer decisions in recent history, with reports suggesting influential figures at the club are open to selling Brazilian superstar Vinicius Junior amid growing interest from Premier League champions Arsenal.

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The Spanish giants are eager to avoid losing one of their biggest assets for nothing, making the coming days crucial for the winger's future at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid weigh up Vinicius sale amid Arsenal interest

According to reports from *The Athletic*, Real Madrid's hierarchy have identified Vinicius' contract situation as an urgent issue that must be resolved before the close of the summer transfer window.

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The Brazilian forward is under contract until the summer of 2027, but negotiations over a new deal have become increasingly important following Arsenal's reported push to bring him to the Premier League.

Fresh talks between club president Florentino Perez, senior officials and Vinicius' representatives are expected to take place in the coming days.

However, several key decision-makers within the club are reportedly prepared to sanction a sale if no agreement can be reached over a contract extension.

The reasoning is straightforward. Real Madrid do not want to risk seeing one of the world's most valuable footballers run down his contract and potentially leave as a free agent next summer, which would represent a huge financial loss.

Arsenal wait as contract talks enter decisive stage

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Arsenal's interest has added further intrigue to the situation, with the newly crowned Premier League champions reportedly monitoring developments closely.

The Gunners are believed to be ready to capitalise if negotiations between Vinicius and Real Madrid break down, although no official offer has yet been confirmed.

For Real Madrid, the coming days could determine whether Vinicius remains a cornerstone of the club's future or becomes one of the biggest transfer departures in world football.

A final decision is expected soon, with the outcome likely to shape both Real Madrid's plans and Arsenal's ambitions before the transfer window closes.

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