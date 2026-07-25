'Is that not Peter Obi?' - Super Eagles star Ademola Lookman’s massive tattoo blows up social media

From presidential candidates to family portraits, Nigerian football lovers are offering endless theories after Atletico Madrid displayed Super Eagles star Ademola Lookman’s ink ahead of the new season.

Atletico Madrid have accidentally turned Ademola Lookman into one of the internet’s hottest talking points after posting a picture of the Nigeria international’s tattooed back.

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The Spanish LaLiga club used a Nigerian flag and eagle as the caption, but it was the body art that did all the talking.

Lookman, who has been linked with a move away from Spain, is currently in preseason with his teammates as Atletico prepare for the demands of the 2026/2027 campaign.

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Yet the picture shared by the Colchoneros pulled attention away from football and straight into the comment section, where fans could not stop debating what exactly was inked on his back.

Ademola Lookman pictured posted by Atletico Madrid.

"Is That Peter Obi?" – Social Media Goes Into Overdrive

Lookman, part of the N39.2B unstoppable Super Eagles DREAM team, currently undergoing rigorous pre-season conditioning ahead of a grueling 2026/2027 campaign, boasts a detailed series of inkings covering his back.

However, thousands of fans instantly locked in on one specific facial portrait, convincing themselves it belonged to a prominent Nigerian political figure.

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The comment section rapidly transformed into a full-blown detective hub, with one stunned fan demanding, "Is that not Peter Obi?" while another echoed the identical thought in Pidgin, asking, "No be Peter obi this guy tatoo so?"

The speculation only intensified as more fans joined the conversation. "That’s the portrait of Peter Obi, the only politician you can trust in Nigeria," declared one enthusiast, while a third commenter simply asked in disbelief: "Did bro draw Peter Obi on his back?"

Family Tribute or Political Statement?

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While some supporters held firm to their political theories, others stepped in to offer a far more pragmatic explanation for the Super Eagles star's detailed artwork.

Attempting to inject logic into the viral frenzy, one fan pointed out that "the recently added back tattoo, I believe depicts his family, father, mother, and sisters."

Others took the opportunity to question the logic of tattooing political figures altogether, with one user remarking, "If you’re tattooing Chief Obafemi Awolowo on your back, you must be related to him or your family must have benefited directly or indirectly from his rule."

Amidst the humourous chaos, another worried supporter chimed in with, "I hope that’s not BUHARI Picture you tattooed," while casual observers were simply shocked to discover the former Atalanta wizard had ink at all, leaving one fan asking, "Lookman has a tattoo?"

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Ademola Lookman