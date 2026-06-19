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Real shame that Osimhen, Lookman will not be seen - Former Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr on Nigeria’s World Cup absence

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 14:34 - 19 June 2026
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Benin Republic coach Gernot Rohr expressed his great disappointment regarding Nigeria's absence from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
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Benin Republic head coach Gernot Rohr admitted he remains disappointed that Nigeria failed to qualify for the tournament.

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Former Nigerian coach, Gernot Rohr is the head coach of Benin Republic | IMAGO
Gernot Rohr is the head coach of Benin Republic | IMAGO

The Franco-German coach guided Nigeria to the 2018 World Cup and was involved in the early stages of the country's qualification campaign for Qatar 2022 before his departure.

Rohr regrets Nigeria's absence

Reflecting on the Super Eagles' absence, Rohr suggested a lack of cohesion ultimately cost the team crucial points during qualification.

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He said, "I also think about how Nigeria hasn't participated since 2018. Even though they had great individual players with immense quality, they didn't play like a team early on and dropped too many points."

Rohr also lamented the absence of some of Nigeria's biggest talents from the global showpiece.

The former Super Eagles boss believes players such as Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze and Ademola Lookman would have added excitement and quality to the tournament.

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He added, "It is truly a pity that major players like Osimhen, Chukwueze and Lookman are not here to be seen. For me, it's a pity."

As the World Cup continues, Rohr remains convinced that Africa's representatives have what it takes to compete with the best teams in the world and potentially produce one of the continent's greatest-ever performances on football's biggest stage.

According to the experienced tactician, African teams have shown major improvements in tactical organisation, discipline and physical conditioning.

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He added, "From what I saw physically, in the two games featuring Morocco against Brazil and France against Senegal, as well as Ivory Coast against Ecuador, I think the African teams are doing well at the moment."

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