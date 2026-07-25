'Missing the World Cup should never happen'- Ex-Super Eagles star calls for major changes

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper has described Nigeria's failure to qualify for consecutive FIFA World Cups as unacceptable.

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Carl Ikeme has expressed disappointment over Nigeria's failure to qualify for consecutive FIFA World Cups, insisting that a nation blessed with the country's football talent should never miss the sport's biggest tournament.

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The Super Eagles missed consecutive FIFA World Cup tournaments after failing to qualify for Qatar 2022 and the 2026 World Cup. This marks the first time Nigeria has missed back-to-back global finals since their debut appearance in 1994.

What Carl said

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The former Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper admitted that not getting the opportunity to represent Nigeria at the FIFA World Cup remains the greatest regret of his playing career.

Ikeme, whose football career was tragically cut short after being diagnosed with acute leukaemia in 2017, said watching Nigeria miss the 2022 and 2026 FIFA World Cups has been particularly painful.

"Missing the World Cup is something that should never happen to Nigeria. We have too much quality for that, and it's still one of my biggest regrets that I never had the opportunity to represent my country at the tournament," Ikeme said.

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The former goalkeeper earned 10 caps for the Super Eagles before illness forced him into early retirement.

Despite the disappointments, Ikeme believes the Super Eagles possess enough quality to become the best team on the African continent.

However, he stressed that success depends on creating the right environment for the players to thrive.

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"We have the players to be the best team in Africa. What we need is to make sure everything around the team is working properly so the players can perform at their highest level," he added.

Nigeria's failure to qualify for back-to-back FIFA World Cups has intensified scrutiny of the country's football administration, with many former players and supporters demanding structural reforms.

Ikeme echoed those concerns, emphasising that consistent participation in major international tournaments is essential for the development of the national team and the country's football reputation.