Super Eagles star ready for comeback after Achilles injury

Etebo has reflected on his injury-plagued 2025/26 season and vowed to help Genclerbirligi bounce back after surviving relegation.

Super Eagles midfielder Peter Etebo has reflected on the injury nightmare that derailed his 2025/26 campaign, expressing optimism ahead of a fresh start with Turkish side Genclerbirligi.

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NFF celebrates 4 goals by Oghenekaro Etebo against Japan at the 2016 Olympics.

The 30-year-old endured one of the most frustrating seasons of his career after suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon early in the campaign, an injury that kept him out for almost the entire season and further extended his absence from the Nigerian national team.

Injury-Plagued season limits Etebo to one appearance

Genclerbirligi fought a dramatic battle to retain their Turkish Super Lig status, eventually securing survival with a convincing 3-0 victory over Trabzonspor on the final day of the season.

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However, Etebo was unable to contribute significantly after sustaining the serious injury during training.

His only appearance came in the opening stages of the campaign when he started against Samsunspor in a 2-1 defeat before being forced off after just 42 minutes.

He finished the season with only one league appearance and no goals or assists.

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Etebo looks ahead with optimism

Speaking ahead of the new campaign, the former Stoke City and Watford midfielder admitted last season was extremely difficult for everyone at the club.

Oghenekaro Etebo (IMAGO/Ulrik Pedersen/ZUMA Wire)

"No one wants to experience the difficulties we faced last season," Etebo told Sporanki.

He added, "We are continuing our preparations accordingly. We left behind a very complicated season with many coaching and presidency changes and elections. But no matter what, we managed to stay in the league, even if it was in the last match."

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The midfielder believes the club has learned valuable lessons and is determined to produce a much stronger campaign.

Etebo also reserved special praise for the club's supporters, acknowledging their expectations while urging patience as the team rebuilds.

He added, "My message to the fans is this: of course, I know they want us to succeed. Last year was a difficult year. But when you look at it, there is a 103-year-old club here, a club with a tremendous history, a club that has been successful and is hungry for more success.

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"But, of course, it is up to us, the players, to make it happen. I promise we will do our best. We will see together where we are at the end of the season."

Etebo has not featured for Nigeria since the Super Eagles' international friendly against Portugal in November 2022, leaving him without a national team appearance for more than three years.

Oghenekaro Etebo | Imago

Despite his prolonged absence, the midfielder remains one of Nigeria's most experienced internationals, having earned 44 senior caps.