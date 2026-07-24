'No Be Joke!' — Alex Iwobi breaks silence on grueling life under former Real Madrid boss Alvaro Arbeloa

Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi has taken to social media to offer fans a rare inside glimpse into life under new Fulham managerAlvaro Arbeloa following Marco Silva's departure to Benfica

Nigeria international Alex Iwobi has already given Fulham fans a taste of what preseason under Alvaro Arbeloa looks like, and it sounds intense.

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The Super Eagles midfielder says it is all about double sessions, hard work, and no room for comfort.

Iwobi, who spent part of his off-season as a 2026 FIFA World Cup pundit, is now back in a very different environment at Craven Cottage.

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With Marco Silva gone and former Real Madrid and Spain defender Arbeloa in charge, Fulham are entering a new era built on high standards and punishing training loads.

Alex Iwobi with former boss Marco Silva.

“Preseason.. Double Training Sessions.. No Be Joke,” Iwobi wrote on Threads, in a post that perfectly summed up the early mood at the club.

Arbeloa’s hard edge- for Iwobi and co

Arbeloa’s first impressions at Fulham were always going to be about intensity. Reports on his tactical style suggest a demanding, front-foot approach built around pressing, structure, and relentless work without the ball.

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Out for week two. 📈 pic.twitter.com/drWBk780BR — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) July 20, 2026

That makes Iwobi’s message especially telling. It suggests the players are already feeling the physical load, and it also hints that Arbeloa is not wasting time easing anyone in gently.

For Iwobi, this could actually be a good thing. He has long been at his best when trusted with responsibility, and a manager who values intelligent movement and disciplined pressing could suit him well.

The challenge is obvious, though: Arbeloa’s demands will be unforgiving. Players who cannot keep up physically or tactically may quickly find themselves on the outside, especially in a system that relies heavily on energy and constant rotation.

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Fulham now have two key early tests to shape the mood of the new era. They face Bundesliga side Stuttgart at Craven Cottage before opening their Premier League season against Chelsea.

Iwobi says life under the new boss no be joke.

Those matches should give a clearer picture of how Arbeloa wants this team to function.

For now, Iwobi has already made one thing clear: preseason under the new boss is no holiday.