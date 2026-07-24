Guardiola makes decision on Italy national team job

Former Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has reportedly informed FIGC of his decision on the Italy national team job.

Pep Guardiola has reportedly rejected an ambitious approach from the Italian Football Federation to become the new head coach of the national team, opting instead to prioritise family time.

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The 55-year-old manager was identified as the primary candidate to lead a required rebuild for the Azzurri, but he has chosen to decline the opportunity.

Pep Guardiola rejects Italy approach

Italy's technical director Paolo Maldini personally approached the Catalan tactician, presenting a comprehensive vision to restore the struggling national side to its former glory.

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However, the intensive lobbying effort ultimately fell short. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Guardiola desires to spend more time with his family and recharge his energy before taking on another project.

🚨🇮🇹 Pep Guardiola says no to Italian national team head coach job offered by the Federation.



Guardiola considered the proposal this week but wants to dedicate time to his family, recharge and return into football later on. pic.twitter.com/IyavAYYN4J — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 24, 2026

The federation must now shift their focus to alternative candidates to fill the vacancy, with former managers Roberto Mancini and Andrea Pirlo reportedly under consideration.

Pep Guardiola mirrors Manchester City exit

The decision to reject Italy's approach aligns with the manager's recent departure from English football.

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Guardiola shockingly walked away from Manchester City in May 2026, resigning despite having one full year remaining on his active contract.

The Spanish tactician cited a lack of energy to handle the relentless demands of top-level management and a gruelling fixture calendar as the primary reasons for his exit.

Crsitina Serra (2nd from the Left) with Pep Guardiola and his family at his Man City farewell | X

He left an incredible legacy during his nine-year tenure at the Etihad Stadium between 2016 and 2026, establishing total domestic dominance.

During that span, Guardiola secured 18 major trophies, including six Premier League titles, one Champions League crown, and three FA Cups.

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Italy's search for redemption continues

The Azzurri hierarchy are desperate to secure a transformational figure following a disastrous period on the global stage. Italy are still reeling from severe historical underperformance, having notoriously failed to qualify for three consecutive World Cups.