Atletico Madrid set Alvarez deadline amid Barcelona's interest

Atletico Madrid have set a consequential date in the Julian Alvarez transfer saga.

Atletico Madrid have reportedly set August 10 as the deadline for Julian Alvarez to report back to the club for pre-season training.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pre-season preparations are already underway in the Spanish capital, but the club granted their Argentine contingent an extended break following a deep run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The forward was a key part of the national squad that suffered a heartbreaking 1-0 extra-time defeat to Spain in the final at MetLife Stadium on July 19.

If Alvarez fails to return to the training ground on the mandated date, it will dramatically escalate the ongoing drama regarding his future.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Julian Alvarez pushes for Barcelona transfer

The 26-year-old striker has publicly indicated his desire to leave Atletico Madrid this summer and is actively pushing for a move to Barcelona.

The Catalan giants have formalised their interest by submitting a massive €100 million bid to secure his services.

However, Atletico Madrid quickly rejected the offer, prompting a public war of words between the rival executives. Barcelona president Joan Laporta subsequently stated that the €100 million offer will not change and remains on the table.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Atletico Madrid block Julian Alvarez exit

The leadership at Atletico Madrid responded with equal aggression, insisting the Argentine star is absolutely not for sale at any price.

Atletico CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin publicly declared that the club will not accept €100 million, €150 million, or even €200 million for the striker.

The tense standoff mirrors the bitter historical transfer disputes between the two domestic rivals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 2019, Barcelona famously triggered Antoine Griezmann's €120 million release clause, prompting Atletico Madrid to dispute the fee and threaten legal action.

The two clubs also engaged in complicated negotiations for the loan transfer of Portuguese forward Joao Felix during the summer of 2023.

Alvarez has proven his immense value on the pitch during his two-year stint at Atletico Madrid between 2024 and 2026, delivering 49 goals in 106 appearances.