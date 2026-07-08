Premier League: Iwobi, Bassey get ex-Real Madrid star as new coach

Super Eagles duo Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey will play under a new manager at Fulham next season.

Former Real Madrid and Spain international Alvaro Arbeloa has been appointed as the new manager of Fulham.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 43-year-old succeeds Marco Silva at Craven Cottage after the Portuguese coach departed at the end of his contract to join Benfica.

It marks a return to the Premier League for Arbeloa, who enjoyed two seasons at Liverpool during his playing career before finishing at West Ham.

Arbeloa joins Iwobi, Bassey at Fulham

Welcome to Fulham, Álvaro Arbeloa. 🤍 — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) July 7, 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It is a real honour for me to be embarking on this new stage at Fulham FC, the oldest club in London,” Arbeloa said.

“I feel a great sense of responsibility, and I’m deeply grateful to Mr (Shahid) Khan and Tony Khan for the trust they have placed in me at Fulham in the Premier League.

Real Madrid manager Arbeloa || Imago

”I am really looking forward to experiencing the atmosphere at Craven Cottage with Fulham fans and beginning pre-season with the players next week. I am sure we are going to enjoy an incredible journey together.”

Arbeloa had stepped up as interim coach at Real Madrid Castilla following Xabi Alonso’s departure in January.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He now finds himself managing just down the road from Alonso, who has taken charge at Chelsea.