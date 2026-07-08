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Enzo Fernandez breaks silence on Chelsea future after Argentina's World Cup victory

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 07:20 - 08 July 2026
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Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez says he is not thinking about his club future amid transfer speculation.
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Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez says he is putting all transfer speculation aside as he concentrates on Argentina's quest to retain the FIFA World Cup.

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Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez | IMAGO
Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez | IMAGO

The 25-year-old made the statement after playing a decisive role in Argentina's dramatic 3-2 extra-time victory over Egypt in the Round of 16, scoring the winning header to send the defending champions into the quarter-finals.

Fernandez has been one of Argentina's standout performers during the tournament and continues to attract interest from several top European clubs.

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Transfer rumors continue

Fernandez has been heavily linked with a move away from Chelsea throughout the summer, with Spanish giants Real Madrid previously reported as leading the race for his signature.

However, Real Madrid released an official statement denying any intention to pursue the Argentine international, insisting they have not made any approach for the midfielder.

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Despite the ongoing speculation, Fernandez refused to be drawn into discussions about his future.

'We'll see after the World Cup' - Fernandez

Speaking to DAZN after Argentina's dramatic victory, Fernandez made it clear that the World Cup remains his only priority.

According to football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Fernandez said: "I'm not thinking about my future now. I'm here living this moment that is incredible for me and after the World Cup, we'll see."

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For now, the Chelsea star appears determined to block out transfer speculation and focus solely on bringing another World Cup trophy back to Argentina.

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