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'Messi Responded' - Roy Keane praises Argentina captain after dramatic win

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 05:35 - 08 July 2026
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Lionel Messi inspired Argentina to a sensational comeback | IMAGO - Photo: IMAGO
Keane described Argentina's dramatic 3-2 comeback victory over Egypt as an "absolutely amazing thriller.”
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Manchester United legend Roy Keane has praised Argentina's incredible comeback victory over Egypt at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, describing the dramatic Round of 16 encounter as an "absolutely amazing thriller."

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The reigning world champions looked destined for a shock exit in Atlanta after Egypt raced into a two-goal lead through Yasser Ibrahim and Mostafa Ziko.

Argentina's situation became even more desperate when captain Lionel Messi saw his penalty brilliantly saved before the defending champions mounted one of the greatest comebacks in recent World Cup history.

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Argentina produces a stunning fightback

Trailing 2-0 late in the match, Argentina refused to surrender.

Cristian Romero gave the South Americans hope when he headed home to reduce the deficit before a frantic finale unfolded.

Messi then made amends for his earlier penalty miss by firing home the equaliser, extending his remarkable scoring run to nine consecutive World Cup matches while moving back to the top of the tournament's Golden Boot standings with his eighth goal.

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Just two minutes into stoppage time, Enzo Fernandez completed the remarkable turnaround with a powerful header to seal a dramatic 3-2 victory and send Argentina into the quarter-finals.

'Messi responded when Argentina needed him' - Keane

Speaking on ITV after the match, Roy Keane praised both the spectacle and Messi's leadership during Argentina's dramatic escape.

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He said, "Yesterday we saw sad tears from Ronaldo. Today we see happy tears from Messi."

The former Republic of Ireland captain said Messi rose to the occasion when Argentina needed him most.

He added, "Lionel Messi was minutes away from seeing his World Cup career end. But when Argentina needed its leader most, he responded. It was an absolutely amazing thriller."

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The dramatic victory keeps Argentina's hopes of retaining the FIFA World Cup alive and sends Lionel Scaloni's side into the quarter-finals.

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