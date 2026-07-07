‘Lover boy’ Yamal star gifts girlfriend ₦47 MILLION diamond necklace as tribute to his own rise

Spain's World Cup star surprised girlfriend Inés García with a bespoke diamond necklace inspired by the milestones of his extraordinary football journey.

Lamine Yamal has once again made headlines after gifting girlfriend Inés García a custom-made diamond necklace.

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The luxurious piece was first spotted around García’s neck during Spain’s World Cup round of 16 match against Portugal, immediately sparking conversation among supporters who quickly realised the jewellery carried a deeper meaning than its eye-catching appearance.

Designed by Spanish jeweller Iñaki Torres of IT Joyeros, the bespoke necklace pays tribute to Yamal’s rapid ascent from Barcelona academy prospect to one of world football’s brightest stars.

Every Detail Tells Yamal’s Story

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Rather than serving purely as a luxury accessory, the necklace documents key moments from the Spain international’s career.

As reported by Spanish outlet Hola, the design believed to be worth ₦47 million (€30,000) incorporates three significant squad numbers that have defined different stages of his football journey.

Lamine Yamal gifted his girlfriend Ines Garcia flaunts a custom Diamond necklace | Instagram

The number 41 represents the shirt Yamal wore when he made his historic Barcelona first-team debut in April 2023, becoming the club’s youngest-ever La Liga debutant at just 15 years and 290 days.

The number 27 recalls the shirt he wore throughout his breakthrough 2023/24 campaign before establishing himself among Barcelona’s regular starters.

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Completing the sequence is 19, the number most closely associated with his emergence as a global superstar, including Spain’s victorious UEFA Euro 2024 campaign and his continued success on the international stage.

Spain star Lamine Yamal

The necklace also features a crown, a reference to Yamal’s now-famous goal celebration, alongside the number 304, honouring Rocafonda, the neighbourhood in Mataró where he grew up and whose postcode has become synonymous with his story.

Lamine Yamal gifted his girlfriend Ines Garcia flaunted a custom-made Diamond necklace gifted to her by her boyfriend | Instagram

According to jewellery experts, the handcrafted piece is a one-of-one creation with no commercial equivalent.

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Inés García Debuts the Gift at the World Cup

Lamine Yamal's girlfriend Ines Garcia flaunted her new necklace during Spain vs Portugal's World Cup round of 16 match | Instagram

García, 21, wore the necklace publicly for the first time while supporting Spain during their World Cup encounter with Portugal, where she shared photos from after the match at the Dallas Stadium in Texas.

The couple have become one of football’s most talked-about young relationships since confirming their romance earlier this year after months of speculation.

Lamine Yamal's girlfriend Ines Garcia flaunted her new necklace during Spain vs Portugal's World Cup round of 16 match | Instagram

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Yamal, who turns 19 this month, continues to dominate headlines both on and off the pitch.