2026 FIFA World Cup: Yamal destroys Kylian Mbappe's record

Lamine Yamal continues to set new records after leading Spain to their most recent victory against Austria.

Spain winger Lamine Yamal has made European football history, becoming the youngest player to register 10 victories in major international tournaments.

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The Barcelona forward secured his milestone 10th win during Spain's 3-0 victory over Austria in the round of 32 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In reaching double-digit victories at exactly 18 years and 354 days old, Yamal broke the previous record held by France captain Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe did not achieve his 10th major tournament victory until he was 23 years and 355 days old, underscoring Yamal’s incredibly precocious rise.

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18 - 🇪🇸 Lamine Yamal is the youngest European player in history to end on the winning side in 10 matches at major tournaments, aged 18 years and 354 days.



He is five years younger than the previous record holder (Kylian Mbappé - 23 years and 355 days).



Influential. pic.twitter.com/wXd9qPZw1i — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 2, 2026

From the Euros to the World Cup

Yamal's rapid accumulation of major tournament wins is largely rooted in his breakout performances during the summer of 2024.

As a 16-year-old, he was a pivotal figure in Luis de la Fuente's squad that secured the UEFA Euro 2024 title in Germany.

Spain won all seven of their matches during that European campaign, a run that established the teenager on the global stage. That influence has seamlessly translated to the tournament in North America.

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Underlining his importance to the tactical setup, Spain struggled in their opening fixture of the 2026 World Cup against Cabo Verde, managing only a draw when Yamal was omitted from the starting lineup.

However, his return to the first XI instantly restored the team's winning rhythm, sparking a winning streak that culminated in the 3-0 win against Austria.