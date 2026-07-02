'He is the best' - Lamine Yamal's 21-year-old girlfriend Inés García shares the real story of their relationship

The Spanish influencer has now clarified the details of her romance with Lamine Yamal amid viral speculation surrounding how they met.

The budding relationship between Lamine Yamal and Ines García has been a hot topic ever since the first photos of them together emerged.

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Social media was flooded with theories worthy of a Hollywood romantic comedy, including a popular rumour that they met in a shop after her credit card was declined and the footballer stepped in to save the day.

Lamine Yamal and his girlfriend Ines Gracia | Instagram

However, the truth is far more down-to-earth.

García, who previously responded to criticism over their romance, has decided to speak out once more to debunk the myths and clarify how her relationship with the the Barcelona star truly began.

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"You're probably expecting a perfect, crazy love story, like I saw him in a store as the rumor goes," she joked, addressing the speculation in a video shared on her TikTok page as reported by Hola.

Lamine Yamal and his new girlfriend Ines Garcia

"I'd love to tell you a super wild story, like I bumped into him at an airport and dropped all my papers... But no, we met on social media, and that's it."

A Slow-Burning romance away from the spotlight

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The 21-year-old Sevilla-based content creator explained that their bond was built with patience and maturity, a stark contrast to the fast-paced world surrounding the 18-year-old Spanish sensation.

Lamine Yamal and his girlfriend Ines Garcia at the World Cup

She admitted the process was far from instant.

"It wasn't very fast; in fact, it was quite slow. We gave things time to let them go well, getting to know each other little by little. We were talking for a long time before we ever met," she shared candidly.

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Lamine Yamal's girlfriend Ines Garcia at the World Cup | Instagram

She also clarified that their history together is longer than many fans and media outlets suspect.

While the public began to link them after a shared holiday in Greece, their relationship had already been established for some time.

Inés García in Greece with Lamine Yamal| Instagram

Lamine Yamal's girlfriend Ines Garcia | Instagram

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"We've been together for much longer than people think. Not three years, but many more months than is believed," García revealed.

"Lamine is the best"

Lamine Yamal with his girlfriend Ines Garcia and his family after Spain's World Cup opener vs Caper Verde | IMAGO

Currently, García is fully integrated into the player's inner circle, enjoying the international tournament and showing unwavering support for both Yamal and the national team.

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"We're having a great time with his family and friends," she said optimistically.

Lamine Yamal made his World Cup debut for Spain against Cape Verde | IMAGO

"We are going to win the World Cup. He is the best."

Spain are up against Austria in the FIFA World Cup round of 32 clash at the Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood.

Yamal, who already registered his first goal of the tournament against Saudi Arabia in the group stage, will be hoping to lead La Roja's attack to glory tonight.

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