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2026 World Cup: Messi gets favourable outcome as Switzerland book Argentina quarterfinal with win over Colombia

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 00:06 - 08 July 2026
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Switzerland pulled off penalty heroics to overcome Colombia and secure a place against Argentina in the quarterfinal
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Switzerland overcame a dogged Colombia side 4-3 on penalties to advance to the quarter final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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After a drab 0-0 draw in full time and extra time, the Swiss held their nerve to see off Colombia in the shootout, ensuring that Lionel Messi's Argentina will avoid facing a top 15 side in the FIFA rankings until at least the semifinal of the competition.

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