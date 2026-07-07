2026 World Cup: Messi surpasses Maradona to set all-time record

Lionel Messi continues his World Cup domination with yet another competition record

Lionel Messi has made football history by surpassing Diego Maradona's all-time World Cup assist record during a thrilling knockout match.

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The legendary captain inspired a dramatic 3-2 comeback victory over Egypt to keep Argentina's title defence alive in the Round of 16.

Historic Record Broken in Thrilling Comeback

Staring down an unthinkable 2-0 deficit with just ten minutes remaining, Messi took absolute control of the match.

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He delivered an inch-perfect cross to assist Cristian Romero's header before smashing home the equaliser himself just four minutes later.

The vital pass marked Messi's ninth career World Cup assist, officially moving him past the late, great Diego Maradona for the most recorded assists in tournament history.

Spurred by this incredible momentum, Enzo Fernández scored a dramatic stoppage-time header to complete the turnaround, leaving Messi in tears of joy at the final whistle as the reigning world champions advanced.

Penalty Nightmare Erased by Late Heroics

The historic milestone beautifully redeemed what was shaping up to be a complete nightmare for the Argentine captain.

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Egypt played without fear from the opening whistle, taking a shock first-half lead through Yasser Ibrahim before Mostafa Ziko doubled the advantage via a lethal counter-attack.

Messi actually missed a first-half penalty that was saved by Mostafa Shobeir, making him the first player in football history to miss two spot-kicks at a single World Cup.