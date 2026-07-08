I am afraid of them — Ian Wright reveals big favourites for World Cup
Wright believes Argentina have now become favourites to win the tournament after their gritty performance against Egypt.
The former striker spoke on ITV Sport after the defending champions defeated Egypt 3-2 in the World Cup Round of 16 encounter on Tuesday.
Ian Wright backs Argentina for World Cup Glory
When asked by Manchester United legend Gary Neville if he thinks Argentina can win the World Cup, Wright simply said, “I do.
“The reason I said I do believe Argentina can win the World Cup is because I am afraid of them. They have not been beaten in this tournament,” he said.
Goals from Lionel Messi, Cristian Romero, and Enzo Fernández ensured Argentina’s progression, as efforts from Yasser Ibrahim and Mostafa Zico were not enough for the Pharaohs.
Despite not being at their best in the last two games, including the 3-2 win over Cape Verde, the Argentines continue to find ways to win, led by the irrepressible Messi.
The 39-year-old has now scored eight goals at the tournament and leads the Golden Boot race, one goal ahead of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.