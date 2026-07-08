I am afraid of them — Ian Wright reveals big favourites for World Cup

Arsenal and England legend Ian Wright has revealed the big favourites to lift the 2026 World Cup trophy.

Wright believes Argentina have now become favourites to win the tournament after their gritty performance against Egypt.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The former striker spoke on ITV Sport after the defending champions defeated Egypt 3-2 in the World Cup Round of 16 encounter on Tuesday.

Ian Wright backs Argentina for World Cup Glory

Advertisement

Advertisement

When asked by Manchester United legend Gary Neville if he thinks Argentina can win the World Cup, Wright simply said, “I do.

“The reason I said I do believe Argentina can win the World Cup is because I am afraid of them. They have not been beaten in this tournament,” he said.

Goals from Lionel Messi, Cristian Romero, and Enzo Fernández ensured Argentina’s progression, as efforts from Yasser Ibrahim and Mostafa Zico were not enough for the Pharaohs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite not being at their best in the last two games, including the 3-2 win over Cape Verde, the Argentines continue to find ways to win, led by the irrepressible Messi.