How Chairman's Cup produced National Team players - Jakande explains

Seyi Jakande has officially declared the 6th edition of the Odi-Olowo/Ojuwoye LCDA Chairman’s Cup open.

The Chairman of Odi-Olowo/Ojuwoye Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Hon. Dr. Seyi Jakande, has officially declared open the sixth edition of the Chairman’s Cup, describing the annual competition as one of Lagos State's most impactful grassroots football tournaments that continues to nurture future national team players.

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The Super Eagles of Nigeria| IMAGO

Chairman’s Cup more than just football

Speaking during the official press conference and draw ceremony for the tournament, Jakande said the Chairman’s Cup has evolved beyond a football competition into a platform for youth empowerment, talent discovery, and community development.

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He said, "This tournament has, over the years, become more than just a football competition. It is a celebration of youth, talent, unity, and community spirit. Through the Chairman’s Cup, we have discovered promising footballers, strengthened bonds among our wards and communities, and promoted healthy competition that reflects the true spirit of sportsmanship."

Jakande addressed the remarkable success stories recorded by former participants. According to him, several players discovered through the tournament have progressed to represent Nigeria at different levels.

He said, "This competition has become a veritable talent pipeline. Players scouted here have gone on to receive call-ups to the male and female national teams, including Esther Sunday of Unification, Ebube Jessica of Heartland, Timileyin Agbonjimi of Ablaze, Toheebat Niniola of AOA, and Jane of Nasarawa Amazons, among many others."

He added that numerous players have also represented their respective states at the National Sports Festival, while six former participants featured at the prestigious Gothia World Youth Games in Sweden, with another five currently competing at the Dana Cup in Denmark.

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Beyond international tournaments, many graduates of the Chairman's Cup have earned opportunities with clubs competing in the Nigeria National League (NNL), Nigeria Nationwide League One (NLO), NWFL Championship, and the NWFL Premiership.

Jakande assured participating teams and supporters that this year's edition would be one of the most competitive in the tournament's history.

According to him, the competition provides young footballers with an opportunity not only to compete for honours but also to attract the attention of scouts.

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He added, "Season 6 promises to be even more exciting. The passion of our young athletes, the energy of our supporters, and the commitment of our organisers will ensure thrilling football action and unforgettable moments."

Jakande announced that all Season 6 matches will be played at the Jide Sanwo-Olu Arena, while revealing that the council recently completed another football facility known as the Renewed Hope Arena in Ayantuga.

The chairman disclosed that this year's football fiesta will feature 50 teams competing across 120 matches between July 27 and September 9, 2026.

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