World Cup winner Lamine Yamal whisks away girlfriend Inés García to Saint-Tropez for lavish getaway

The 19-year-old star shared snaps of his girlfriend as the pair kicked off their summer holiday after winning the World Cup.

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After weeks of intense competition, rigorous training, and high-stakes matches, the 19-year-old Barcelona star is taking a well-deserved break.

The getaway marks a special milestone for the pair, allowing them to celebrate both their new relationship and the most significant sporting achievement of the young player's career to date.

From Ibiza to the French Riviera

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Lamine Yamal and his girlfriend Ines Garcia | IMAGO

Before meeting up with García, Yamal first unwound with friends in Ibiza, a popular summer hotspot for footballers, artists, and influencers.

After his time on the Spanish island, the forward returned to Madrid to reunite with García, 21, before they departed for their exclusive holiday destination.

Lamine Yamal and his girlfriend Ines Garcia

As reported by Spanish Magazine Semana Revista, couple chose Saint-Tropez, one of the most exclusive and popular summer retreats for celebrities.

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It was García who revealed their location through her Instagram stories, where she has amassed over 3.8 million followers.

Lamine Yamal and his girlfriend Ines Garcia

In one subtle post, García shared a photo showing only her feet on a floor adorned with roses, confirming the start of their romantic escape, while Yamal shared a photo of his partner.

Ines Garcia / via Instagram

The trip comes at a high point for the couple, whose relationship began just a few months ago.

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Saint-Tropez is a premier destination on the Mediterranean coast, attracting a global elite of actors, singers, models, athletes, and business leaders each summer.

Drawn by its stunning beaches, vibrant atmosphere, and wide range of leisure activities, the French town has solidified its reputation as a symbol of luxury, glamour, and summer fun.

Lamine Yamal and Ines Garcia's relationship

Lamine Yamal and his girlfriend Ines Gracia

The relationship between Spanish football sensation Lamine Yamal and fashion influencer Inés García Santos first caught the public's eye in early 2026.

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Though internet rumours initially suggested a dramatic, movie-like first encounter, Inés later clarified that they actually connected naturally through social media direct messages.

Lamine Yamal and his new girlfriend Ines Garcia

They spoke online for an extended period, building a solid foundation before meeting in person.

According to Inés, they had already been dating for several months in private long before fans noticed them vacationing together in Greece in April 2026.

The couple officially went public with their romance in May when they arrived holding hands at FC Barcelona’s end-of-season celebratory dinner.

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Inés, a 21-year-old content creator from Seville, Spain, quickly transitioned into one of Yamal’s most visible pillars of emotional support on and off the pitch.

Their bond became even more apparent during Spain's triumphant campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

Despite admitting to a severe fear of flying, Inés travelled to the United States to cheer on the 19-year-old winger from the stands.

She heavily documented her support on social media, frequently wearing his jersey and custom jewellry.

Lamine Yamal's girlfriend Ines Garcia flaunted her new necklace during Spain vs Portugal's World Cup round of 16 match | Instagram

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Following Spain's dramatic World Cup victory over Argentina, Inés joined Yamal on the pitch at MetLife Stadium to celebrate, sharing public embraces and heartfelt messages that captured the hearts of fans worldwide.

Lamine Yamal's girlfriend Ines Garcia flaunted her new necklace during Spain vs Portugal's World Cup round of 16 match | Instagram

Lamine Yamal and his girlfriend Ines Garcia | Getty

Following the tournament, unverified viral rumours surfaced on social media claiming that Inés had abruptly ended a five-year relationship with a male friend named Gonzalo just weeks before dating Yamal.

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Lamine Yamal and his girlfriend Ines Garcia

Faced with a wave of online harassment, Inés broke her silence to forcefully deny the timeline and the allegations, asking internet users for basic empathy and humanity.