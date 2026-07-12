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‘No wonder he can’t score’ — Lamine Yamal, 18, and girlfriend Inés García, 21, spark frenzy with intimate bedroom photo before World Cup semifinal

David Ben
David Ben 17:08 - 12 July 2026
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‘No wonder he can’t score’ — Lamine Yamal, 18, and girlfriend Inés García,21 spark frenzy with intimate bedroom photo before World Cup semifinal
The Spain star and his influencer girlfriend have become the latest World Cup talking point after a relaxed bedroom selfie triggered reactions online just days before La Roja’s biggest match of the tournament.
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Lamine Yamal has once again found himself dominating social media, but this time, it has nothing to do with football.

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Just days before Spain’s blockbuster FIFA World Cup semifinal against France, the 18-year-old Barcelona sensation and his 21-year-old girlfriend, Spanish influencer Inés García, sent fans into a frenzy after she shared an intimate photo of the pair relaxing together in bed.

Spain star Lamine Yamal | IMAGO
Lamine Yamal gifted his girlfriend Ines Garcia flaunts a custom Diamond necklace | Instagram

The casual image, which showed a shirtless Yamal lying beside García as she snapped the selfie, quickly spread across social media, generating thousands of comments and memes.

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Lamine Yamal and his girlfriend Ines Garcia

Rather than focusing on Spain’s preparations for one of the biggest matches in the nation’s recent history, many supporters turned their attention to the couple’s latest glimpse into their relationship.

‘No wonder he can’t score’

The image immediately inspired jokes across X, TikTok and Instagram.

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One of the most widely shared reactions read:

“No wonder why he can’t score.”

The comment was a tongue-in-cheek reference to Yamal’s lack of goals during Spain’s World Cup campaign, with fans joking that the teenager was enjoying himself too much away from the pitch.

Another user wrote, "he will ruin himself this type of lifestyle ony works for brazilians"

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One other used Yamal's idol to mock him, writing, "The next neymar….We won’t see another messi for a long while," alluding to Neymar's infamous lifestyle choices in his prime years.

Another comment read, "More gfs and g/a ts world cup, partying, probably gonna be alcoholic in a few years too. No wonder Neymar is his idol"

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One other user wrote, "No wonder his underperforming.this little boy should leave these girls alone."

Others defended the young couple, pointing out that the photo simply showed two people spending time together before one of the biggest matches of Yamal’s career.

The discussion quickly became one of the tournament’s biggest off-field talking points, adding yet another viral chapter to Yamal’s growing celebrity status.

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Lamine Yamal has made 6 appearances for Spain at this summer's World Cup scoring once.

Spain star Lamine Yamal | IMAGO

Following Spain's quarterfinal victory over Belgium, he set a tournament record as the youngest player in football history to reach six World Cup match appearances before turning 19.

Yamal and García officially went public with their relationship earlier this year and have rarely been out of the headlines since.

Lamine Yamal hugging his girlfriend Ines Garcia | IMAGO
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Throughout the World Cup, García has regularly been spotted supporting Spain from the stands, while also sharing behind-the-scenes moments from the couple’s time together in the United States.

Lamine Yamal and his girlfriend Ines Gracia
Lamine Yamal and his girlfriend Ines Gracia
Lamine Yamal and his new girlfriend Ines Garcia

The influencer has experienced a huge surge in popularity during the tournament, becoming one of the breakout WAGs of the World Cup thanks to her social media presence and highly-publicised relationship with Spain’s teenage superstar.

Lamine Yamal's girlfriend Ines Garcia
Lamine Yamal's girlfriend Ines Garcia | Instagram
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Now, another seemingly ordinary post has become international news.

All eyes turn to France

The timing of the viral moment could hardly be more significant.

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Spain now stand just one victory away from the FIFA World Cup final, with Didier Deschamps’ France providing the final obstacle.

Yamal remains one of Spain’s most important attacking threats despite not finding the back of the net as often as some supporters expected, and Luis de la Fuente will once again look to the Barcelona youngster to inspire La Roja on football’s biggest stage.

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