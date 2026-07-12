2026 World Cup: Real Madrid stars Mbappe and Bellingham headline quarterfinal Best XI alongside Messi

The 2026 World Cup quarterfinals were dominated by fine performances by Real Madrid stars and Argentine heroes

The high-stakes drama of the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals did not disappoint, delivering an elite showcase of tactical masterclasses, historic individual records, and stunning comebacks.

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Leading the charge into the final four were Real Madrid's blockbuster duo of Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham, closely matched by a vintage creative performance from Lionel Messi.

Following an exciting round of elite knockout fixtures, here is PulseSports’ official 2026 World Cup Quarter-final Best XI.

The Lineup

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Goalkeeper

Yassine Bounou (Morocco)

Despite Morocco bowing out in a hard-fought 2–0 defeat to France, "Bono" was spectacular under an absolute siege. The standout highlight of his 7-save night was a phenomenal first-half penalty save to deny Kylian Mbappé.

With that stop, Bounou maintained an almost untouchable legacy on the world stage, having only been beaten by 2 out of 9 total penalties faced (including shootouts) across his entire World Cup career.

Defenders

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Right-Back: Julian Ryerson (Norway)

Ryerson was an absolute dynamic outlet for Norway before tragically being forced off due to an injury against England.

Operating with relentless intent, he created a flurry of major chances, racking up a massive 0.72 expected assists (xA) from fullback and making 8 vital defensive actions. Norway's late extra-time collapse following his exit proved just how crucial he was to their tactical shape.

Centre-Back: Pau Cubarsí (Spain)

The teenage Barcelona prodigy put on a masterclass in composure beyond his years during Spain’s dramatic 2–1 victory over Belgium.

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Cubarsí dictated play from deep, registering 108 touches and completing 89 of 91 attempted passes, alongside making 8 defensive contributions. His late, driving shot was parried directly into the path of Mikel Merino for Spain’s dramatic match-winner.

Centre-Back: Lisandro Martínez (Argentina)

"The Butcher" was a human brick wall during Argentina's gruelling 3–1 extra-time victory over Switzerland. Martínez was near-flawless in his duties, registering 9 defensive actions, including 4 clearances and 4 tackles without being dribbled past once.

He dominated the physical battle, winning 8 out of 10 ground duels and 2 out of 3 aerial duels to preserve the victory.

Left-Back: Lucas Digne (France)

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Facing the terrifying prospect of Morocco's overlapping Achraf Hakimi and Brahim Díaz flank combo, Digne put on a defensive clinic.

He completely locked down his side of the pitch, keeping things perfectly tidy while acting as a reliable progressive outlet to help Les Bleus secure their ticket to the semifinals.

Midfielders

Central Midfield: Alexis Mac Allister (Argentina)

The midfield engine room belonged entirely to Mac Allister against Switzerland. He chose the grandest stage to net his first-ever World Cup goal to break the ice in Kansas City.

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Mac Allister was everywhere, matching the game-high with 4 shots while tracking back continuously to register a staggering 11 defensive actions, handing Argentina complete control over extra time.

Central Midfield: Rodri (Spain)

Acting as an impenetrable shield in front of La Roja's backline, Rodri dictated the entire tempo of the match against Belgium.

He commanded the pitch with a match-high 118 touches, sprayed 10 progressive passes directly into the final third, and showcased absolute physical dominance by winning 100% of his duels.

Central Midfield: Jude Bellingham (England)

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England’s golden boy came to the rescue yet again, striking a sensational brace, including a dramatic 93rd-minute winner in extra time, to overcome Norway 2–1.

In doing so, Bellingham entered the pantheon of football royalty, becoming the first player since Diego Maradona to score two separate braces in a single World Cup knockout stage and the youngest player to achieve such a feat since Pelé in 1958.

Forwards

Forward: Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Age continues to be irrelevant for the 39-year-old maestro. Messi put on a creative clinic against Switzerland, creating the most chances on the pitch, completing 5 dribbles, and matching the high with 4 shots.

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Generating a personal 0.72 xG, he delicately assisted Mac Allister's opener before rolling back the years on the right flank to orchestrate the final phase of a magnificent 3–1 extra-time triumph.

Forward: Kylian Mbappé (France)

Real Madrid's newest megastar experienced an emotional rollercoaster against Morocco. After seeing his first-half penalty saved by Bounou, Mbappé responded like a true champion.

He opened the scoring with a magnificent long-range banger and turned provider later in the half, becoming one of a select few players in World Cup history to record both a goal and an assist in a match despite missing a spot-kick.

Forward: Ousmane Dembélé (France)

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Dembélé terrorised the Moroccan backline from the opening whistle, tying for the most shots and most chances created on the night.