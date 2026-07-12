2026 FIFA World Cup: Sorloth denies 'selfish' claims, explains why he didn't pass to Haaland

Norway striker Alexander Sørloth explained why he failed to pass to Haaland during the game against England.

Norway forward Alexander Sørloth has explained his decision-making during a pivotal moment in his team's 2-1 extra-time quarter-final defeat to England at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, citing excellent defending from John Stones as the primary reason he failed to set up Erling Haaland.

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In the match at the Miami Stadium in Florida on Saturday, July 11, The Vikings established a 1-0 lead in the 36th minute through Andreas Schjelderup. Shortly after, manager Ståle Solbakken's side had a golden opportunity to go 2-0 up and potentially secure their semi-final spot.

The incident and Sørloth's explanation

Sørloth found himself in a promising attacking position with Manchester City striker Haaland making a run alongside him. Most observers anticipated a simple square pass for a straightforward finish, but the Atlético Madrid forward opted to hold onto the ball and eventually take a shot, which was blocked by England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

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The missed opportunity sparked severe criticism, with fans taking to social media to accuse the 30-year-old of selfishness. However, Sørloth defended his actions, explaining that England centre-back Stones successfully cut off the passing lane by intelligently holding his position.

"I take a touch and look up, and then I see that Stones blocks that pass. Then I take another touch, and that is too bad. I wait for him to make a move instead of me making him make a move," Sørloth stated.

"The only thing I want in that situation there is to pass to Erling. Then it feels like that pass isn't there, and then I go for the shot."

Failing to capitalise proves costly

Stones' defensive intervention proved to be a critical turning point. Instead of trailing by two goals, the 1966 World Cup winners remained in the contest and equalised in first-half stoppage time (45+1') through Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham. .

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Norway subsequently had a 56th-minute goal from Torbjørn Heggem controversially disallowed following a video review, which penalised Haaland for a foul on Elliot Anderson in a penalty box scramble.