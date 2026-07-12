4 Historic Records Broken as Jannik Sinner Defeats Alexander Zverev to Win Back-to-Back Wimbledon Titles

The Italian world No. 1 defended his Wimbledon crown in style, becoming the first man in decades to reach several remarkable milestones in a single Grand Slam triumph.

Jannik Sinner cemented his place among tennis’ modern greats after battling back from a first-set deficit to defeat Alexander Zverev 6-7(7), 7-6(2), 6-3, 6-4 and retain his Wimbledon title on Sunday, July 12.

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The victory handed the Italian his second consecutive Wimbledon crown and fifth Grand Slam title overall.

Winning here marks greatness. Defence leaves no doubt.



Jannik Sinner is the 2026 Gentlemen's Singles Champion. #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/q6nsk2PYiK — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 12, 2026

But beyond another major trophy, Sinner also walked away having rewritten several pages of tennis history.

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Defence complete.



Jannik Sinner defeats Alexander Zverev 6-7(7), 7-6(2), 6-3, 6-4 to win his second Wimbledon trophy. #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/TejFI5DdbW — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 12, 2026

In this article, Pulse Sports reveals four records he broke on Sunday evening.

1. First Italian Man to Win Back-to-Back Wimbledon Titles

Jannik Sinner is the 2026 Wimbledon Champion | IMAGO

This is the obvious headline achievement. By successfully defending his Wimbledon crown, Sinner became the first Italian man ever to win multiple Wimbledon singles titles, let alone lift the trophy in consecutive years.

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The victory further cements his status as Italy’s greatest male tennis player of the Open Era.

Sinner is also the 10th player in the Open era to defend the Gentlemen's Singles Championship.

In elite company ✨



Jannik Sinner becomes the 10th player in the Open era to defend the Gentlemen's Singles Championship.#Wimbledon | @janniksin pic.twitter.com/9mqrUc9Hyv — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 12, 2026

2. Most Grand Slam Match Wins by an Italian Man

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With his win on Sunday, Sinner also overtook Italian legend Nicola Pietrangeli for the most Grand Slam match victories by an Italian man.

His Wimbledon campaign pushed him beyond Pietrangeli’s long-standing record, another landmark that underlines his consistency across all four majors.

3. First Italian Man to Reach 100 Grand Slam Match Wins

The victory over French Open champion Zverev, also marked Sinner’s 100th career Grand Slam match victory.

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At just 24 years old, he became the youngest Italian ever to reach the century mark, joining an elite group of active players with triple-digit wins at the majors.

4. Joined Federer and Nadal in an Exclusive Novak Djokovic Club

Sinner defeated Djokovic with a dominant display in the Wimbledon semifinals | IMAGO

Perhaps Sinner’s most remarkable achievement actually came before the final. His straight-sets demolition of Novak Djokovic in the semifinals saw him become only the third player, after Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, to defeat Djokovic in straight sets on three separate occasions at Grand Slam tournaments.

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Given Djokovic’s legendary dominance at the majors, it is a statistic that places Sinner in extraordinarily rare company.

What’s Next?

With another Wimbledon title secured and history continuing to follow him wherever he goes, Sinner leaves London as the undisputed world No. 1 and the man everyone will be chasing heading into the remainder of the season.