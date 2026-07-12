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2026 World Cup: Messi reacts to Argentina finally facing a Top team in England

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:30 - 12 July 2026
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Ibrahimović asks Argentina players to step up
Lionel Messi reacted to Argentina's upcoming tie against England
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Argentina captain Lionel Messi has expressed his immense excitement after setting up a highly anticipated World Cup semifinal clash against England.

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The high-stakes meeting in Atlanta on Wednesday will write a brand-new chapter in one of international football's most iconic and storied rivalries.

A Career Milestone Against a Global Powerhouse

La Albiceleste booked their spot in the final four after a trying 3-1 extra-time victory over a resilient 10-man Switzerland side, courtesy of a stunning winner from Julián Álvarez.

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Remarkably, despite having faced nearly every major footballing nation on earth over his two-decade career, the upcoming match will mark the 38-year-old maestro's first-ever appearance against the Three Lions in an Argentina shirt.

Speaking immediately after the match, Messi did not hide his respect for the quality of their upcoming opponents, telling ESPN Argentina, "Playing against England is special because they are a powerhouse, and matches against powerhouses are always special.

“It's the first time I'm going to play against them. I've played against everyone except England, so it will be nice for that reason too."

Renewing a Storied Historical Feud

The upcoming semifinal battle serves as the latest instalment in a fiery World Cup history that has historically produced some of the tournament's most explosive moments.

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The rivalry was famously forged during the 1986 quarterfinals, where Diego Maradona scored both his controversial "Hand of God" goal and his legendary solo effort and was further fuelled by David Beckham's infamous red card in 1998.

With England also having navigated a tough path to the semifinals by overcoming Norway 2-1 in extra time, Messi emphasised that his squad is fully aware of the immense challenge ahead, adding that they will focus entirely on arriving in the absolute best physical shape to compete.

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