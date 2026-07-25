LeBron James wife Savannah reacts as NBA icon joins Philadelphia 76ers for final chapter

Savannah James has backed her husband’s stunning move to Philly with a heartfelt social media gesture as the NBA legend chases a fifth ring.

LeBron James is heading east, signing a two-year, $8 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers that includes a player option, in what he describes as his definitive career move.

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The four-time NBA champion made the surprise announcement on Friday, July 24, capping weeks of speculation about his future after parting ways with the Los Angeles Lakers.

LeBron James last played for LA Lakers | IMAGO

Shortly afterward, his wife Savannah James offered a heartfelt show of solidarity, reposting a nostalgic career montage from LeBron’s Instagram account to her own Story.

BREAKING: LeBron James is signing with the Philadelphia 76ers on a two-year, $8 million deal with a player option, Klutch Sports Group and Klutch CEO and Game Over show host Rich Paul tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/ALOlTkgdAV — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 24, 2026

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Savannah James stands by LeBron James amid huge career decision

NBA icon LeBron James and his wife Savannah James | Getty Images

The video traced his journey from the 2003 draft through iconic moments with the Cavaliers, Heat, and Lakers, along with his Olympic triumphs.

NBA icon LeBron James and his wife Savannah James

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Savannah, who has been with LeBron since their high school days in Akron, Ohio, has long been a steady presence through his many transitions.

NBA icon LeBron James and his wife Savannah James

The couple, married since 2013, share three children: Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri.

LeBron James and his family

The James's

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In his announcement, the 41-year-old James opened up about nearly walking away from the game.

“I thought I was done when the season ended,” he wrote on X, explaining that he took time to reflect before realizing he still had more to give.

I thought I was done when the season ended. I wasn't ready to announce it, and I knew I needed some time to really decide, but I was pretty sure I played my last game. I was honest at that last press conference when I said I needed to look at myself and deicide if I still love — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 24, 2026

He emphasized that this choice wasn’t driven by salary or family considerations but by a desire to chase another title.

“I still want to compete, to win and to have a chance at the feeling of winning another championship,” James stated.

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He added that he believes he can help transform the 76ers into contenders and is eager to connect with Philadelphia fans.

The bigger picture

Photo Credit: (X/@Complex)

The 76ers now boast one of the league’s most formidable lineups, pairing James with MVP-caliber talents Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, recent addition Jaylen Brown, and promising young guard VJ Edgecombe.

The move instantly elevates Philadelphia’s title hopes in a competitive Eastern Conference.

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Fans and players across the NBA reacted with excitement, memes, and bold predictions.

Teammates quickly welcomed the superstar, while observers noted the fresh energy James could bring to a franchise still seeking its first championship since 1983.

This partnership marks James’ fourth NBA franchise and extends his record-breaking career into a 24th season.