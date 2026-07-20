‘You did it. Congratulations, my love’ - Yamal shares romantic message with girlfriend after World Cup triumph

Amid the jubilant scenes following Spain's dramatic 2026 World Cup final victory over Argentina, star winger Lamine Yamal shared an intimate moment with his girlfriend, Ines Garcia Santos.

Spain clinched their second World Cup title with a hard-fought 1-0 extra-time win at the New York/New Jersey Stadium.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The decisive goal in the tense final came from Ferran Torres in extra time, breaking the deadlock against a resilient Argentinian side.

While Torres secured the winning goal, Yamal's tireless work rate and consistent quality were instrumental to Spain's success throughout the tournament.

Yamal’s girlfriend Garcia sends congratulatory message

Advertisement

Advertisement

As the celebrations began, much of the focus fell on Yamal, who has emerged as a leading figure for this new generation of Spanish champions.

Lamine Yamal for Spain | IMAGO

Shortly after the final whistle, Garcia, a prominent fashion and lifestyle influencer, took to social media to post a heartfelt tribute.

Alongside a photo of the couple on the pitch, she wrote, "You did it. Congratulations, my love, you are the champion of the world."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Barcelona forward, who has shown remarkable maturity throughout his debut World Cup, publicly returned the sentiment.

Responding to her Instagram post from the midst of the on-field festivities, Yamal simply wrote, "I love you my love."

Lamine Yamal's girlfriend Ines Garcia flaunted | Instagram