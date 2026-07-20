Advertisement

‘You did it. Congratulations, my love’ - Yamal shares romantic message with girlfriend after World Cup triumph

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 18:07 - 20 July 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Yamal shares romantic message with girlfriend
Amid the jubilant scenes following Spain's dramatic 2026 World Cup final victory over Argentina, star winger Lamine Yamal shared an intimate moment with his girlfriend, Ines Garcia Santos.
Advertisement

Spain clinched their second World Cup title with a hard-fought 1-0 extra-time win at the New York/New Jersey Stadium. 

Advertisement

The decisive goal in the tense final came from Ferran Torres in extra time, breaking the deadlock against a resilient Argentinian side. 

While Torres secured the winning goal, Yamal's tireless work rate and consistent quality were instrumental to Spain's success throughout the tournament.

Yamal’s girlfriend Garcia sends congratulatory message 

Advertisement

As the celebrations began, much of the focus fell on Yamal, who has emerged as a leading figure for this new generation of Spanish champions.

Lamine Yamal for Spain | IMAGO
Lamine Yamal for Spain | IMAGO

Shortly after the final whistle, Garcia, a prominent fashion and lifestyle influencer, took to social media to post a heartfelt tribute. 

Alongside a photo of the couple on the pitch, she wrote, "You did it. Congratulations, my love, you are the champion of the world."

Advertisement

The Barcelona forward, who has shown remarkable maturity throughout his debut World Cup, publicly returned the sentiment. 

Responding to her Instagram post from the midst of the on-field festivities, Yamal simply wrote, "I love you my love." 

Lamine Yamal's girlfriend Ines Garcia flaunted | Instagram
Lamine Yamal's girlfriend Ines Garcia flaunted | Instagram

At just 19 years and six days old, Yamal has now added a World Cup winner's medal to the European Championship he won in 2024, cementing his status as one of the most exciting talents in world football.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Spain captain Rodri || imago
2026 FIFA World Cup
20.07.2026
'The most beautiful thing' - Rodri reveals what Spain's World Cup victory means
2026 FIFA World Cup: Infantino FIFA President || Imago
2026 FIFA World Cup
20.07.2026
World Cup final boycott: UEFA Chief reportedly snubs FIFA over key disputes
Di Maria sends message of support to Messi’s Argentina
2026 FIFA World Cup
20.07.2026
‘You are history, you are legends’ - Di Maria sends message of support to Messi’s Argentina
Arsenal identify new €120m target after Chelsea hijack Morgan Rogers
Premier League
20.07.2026
Arsenal identify new €120m target after Chelsea hijack Morgan Rogers
Yamal shares romantic message with girlfriend
2026 FIFA World Cup
20.07.2026
‘You did it. Congratulations, my love’ - Yamal shares romantic message with girlfriend after World Cup triumph
Super Falcons players || Imago
Super Falcons
20.07.2026
Super Falcons intensify WAFCON preparations with 19 players in camp