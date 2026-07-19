World Cup Final: Yamal will go ‘for the kill’ against Messi – Pulse Sports editor

Pulse Sports editor believes Yamal will set aside his admiration for Messi and do everything possible to lead Spain to victory over Argentina.

As anticipation reaches fever pitch ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, Pulse Sports managing editor Izuchukwu Akawor believes Spain sensation Lamine Yamal will temporarily set aside his admiration for football icon Lionel Messi in pursuit of the biggest prize in world football.

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Spain star Lamine Yamal | IMAGO

The blockbuster final between Spain and Argentina has captivated football fans across the globe. Beyond the battle for the FIFA World Cup trophy, the match presents a symbolic passing-of-the-torch moment between Messi, widely regarded as the greatest player of his generation, and Yamal, the teenage prodigy already tipped to dominate world football for years to come.

For Akawor, sentiment will have no place once the referee blows the whistle.

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'Dream final' for Lamine Yamal

Speaking ahead of the highly anticipated clash, Akawor described the encounter as the perfect occasion for the Barcelona youngster to announce himself on football's biggest stage.

"It is a dream final for the kid, and I expect that he'd be pumped for this one," Akawor said.

The football journalist believes facing a player of Messi's stature will only motivate Yamal to deliver the performance of his young career.

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He added, "Playing against the icon? Yamal would want to impress, and I expect him to do everything he can to win that title."

At just 18 years old, Yamal has already established himself as one of the brightest talents in world football.

No room for emotions

Although Yamal has repeatedly spoken of his admiration for Messi and has often been compared to the Argentine legend because of their shared Barcelona connection, Akawor insists there will be no emotional attachment once the match begins.

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Instead, he expects the teenager to seize the opportunity to make history.

He said, "Making the final at that age, and what it could mean for him to win it at 18? Yamal will forget his love and admiration for Messi and go for the kill."

A story that began nearly two decades ago

Adding another layer of intrigue to Sunday's final is the now-famous UNICEF photograph that recently resurfaced online.

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The image, taken in 2007 during a UNICEF charity photoshoot, showed a 20-year-old Lionel Messi holding baby Lamine Yamal. What was once an ordinary fundraising campaign has now become one of football's most iconic photographs.

Nearly 19 years later, fate has brought the pair together again, this time not for a photoshoot, but for the biggest match in international football.

Spain and Argentina chasing history

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Spain secured their place in the final after a composed 2-0 victory over France.

Argentina, meanwhile, fought back from behind to defeat England 2-1 in a dramatic semi-final.

The defending champions are now aiming to retain the World Cup, while Spain is seeking to reclaim the title they last won in South Africa in 2010.

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