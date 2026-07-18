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'Congratulations, Spain' — Fans already declare Argentina DOOMED after Drake’s $1.5MILLION World Cup final bet

David Ben
David Ben 23:47 - 18 July 2026
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'Congratulations, Spain' — Fans already declare Argentina DOOMED after Drake’s $1.5
Photo Credits: X, IMAGO
The Canadian rapper’s massive wager on Lionel Messi’s Argentina has reignited social media’s long-running belief in the infamous “Drake curse".
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Football fans are convinced they already know who will win the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, and it’s not because of tactics, pedigree or form.

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Instead, Drake’s latest multimillion-dollar bet has reignited one of football’s most enduring superstitions.

Canadian megastar Drake | Credit: X

The Canadian rapper has reportedly staked $1.5 million on Argentina to defeat Spain in Sunday’s World Cup final, a wager that would return more than $5 million if Lionel Messi’s side successfully defends their crown.

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Internet reacts to Drake's World Cup final bet

Rather than celebrating the show of confidence, supporters across social media immediately reached the same conclusion.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi | IMAGO

Within minutes of the betting slip going viral, X was flooded with jokes referencing the infamous “Drake curse,” the long-running belief that athletes and teams backed—or even photographed—with the rapper are destined to lose.

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Spain star Lamine Yamal | IMAGO
Spain star Lamine Yamal | IMAGO

Some of the most widely shared reactions included:

“Congratulations, Spain, on the second. Great championship by La Roja.”

Another user wrote: "It's so over! Congratulations to Spain Winners of FIFA World Cup 2026."

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Several supporters joked that Spain should already begin celebrating, while others pleaded with Drake to cash out before kick-off.

See more reactions from X below.

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The Drake context explained

Canadian rapper and megastar Drake | Getty
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The superstition surrounding Drake has become a recurring talking point in sport over the past decade, with fans frequently blaming him whenever a team or athlete he publicly supports suffers defeat.

While the so-called curse has produced plenty of memorable coincidences, it has also been disproven on some occasions, including Argentina’s victorious 2022 World Cup campaign, when Drake reportedly backed Lionel Messi’s side in the final against France before they lifted the trophy in Qatar.

Despite Argentina eventually winning the World Cup, Drake still lost his $1.5 million wager because he backed Albiceleste to win in regulation time.

FIFA 2026 World Cup
Lionel Messi celebrates with the Argentina squad after winning the 2022 World Cup (Credit: Imago)

The match was level after 90 minutes, meaning the bet was settled as a loss before extra time decided the champions.

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Now, with Spain standing between Argentina and a second consecutive World Cup title, supporters are once again asking if Drake’s wager will affect the outcome even before the ball is kicked at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

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