'Congratulations, Spain' — Fans already declare Argentina DOOMED after Drake’s $1.5MILLION World Cup final bet

The Canadian rapper’s massive wager on Lionel Messi’s Argentina has reignited social media’s long-running belief in the infamous “Drake curse".

Football fans are convinced they already know who will win the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, and it’s not because of tactics, pedigree or form.

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Instead, Drake’s latest multimillion-dollar bet has reignited one of football’s most enduring superstitions.

Canadian megastar Drake | Credit: X

The Canadian rapper has reportedly staked $1.5 million on Argentina to defeat Spain in Sunday’s World Cup final, a wager that would return more than $5 million if Lionel Messi’s side successfully defends their crown.

Drake Is Betting $1.5M on Argentina to Win the World Cup Final pic.twitter.com/f0iCJEZgWW — Complex (@Complex) July 18, 2026

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Internet reacts to Drake's World Cup final bet

Rather than celebrating the show of confidence, supporters across social media immediately reached the same conclusion.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi | IMAGO

Within minutes of the betting slip going viral, X was flooded with jokes referencing the infamous “Drake curse,” the long-running belief that athletes and teams backed—or even photographed—with the rapper are destined to lose.

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Spain star Lamine Yamal | IMAGO

Some of the most widely shared reactions included:

“Congratulations, Spain, on the second. Great championship by La Roja.”

Felicitaciones España por la segunda. Gran campeonato de La Roja https://t.co/TNJteob7vX — $🇦🇷 (@pubera) July 18, 2026

Another user wrote: "It's so over! Congratulations to Spain Winners of FIFA World Cup 2026."

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It's so over!



Congratulations to Spain 👏🏻👏🏻

Winners of FIFA World Cup 2026 https://t.co/v4cNiUERCe — R. (@StfuRitvik) July 18, 2026

Several supporters joked that Spain should already begin celebrating, while others pleaded with Drake to cash out before kick-off.

See more reactions from X below.

This is a bad signal. E don dey blur my Argentina vision. https://t.co/xxgQ5RXAsf — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) July 18, 2026

OMG LETS GO, THANK YOU DRAKE!! SPAIN IS WINNING THE WORLD CUP 👏 https://t.co/8qbs6mRjQt — VAMOS MEXICO 🇲🇽 MUNDIAL 2026 🏆⚽️ (@eltri_united) July 18, 2026

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Well congrats to Spain https://t.co/0nJP2vQtAT — J (@JordizzleJ) July 18, 2026

The Drake context explained

Canadian rapper and megastar Drake | Getty

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The superstition surrounding Drake has become a recurring talking point in sport over the past decade, with fans frequently blaming him whenever a team or athlete he publicly supports suffers defeat.

While the so-called curse has produced plenty of memorable coincidences, it has also been disproven on some occasions, including Argentina’s victorious 2022 World Cup campaign, when Drake reportedly backed Lionel Messi’s side in the final against France before they lifted the trophy in Qatar.

Despite Argentina eventually winning the World Cup, Drake still lost his $1.5 million wager because he backed Albiceleste to win in regulation time.

Lionel Messi celebrates with the Argentina squad after winning the 2022 World Cup (Credit: Imago)

The match was level after 90 minutes, meaning the bet was settled as a loss before extra time decided the champions.

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