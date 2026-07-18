'Congratulations, Spain' — Fans already declare Argentina DOOMED after Drake’s $1.5MILLION World Cup final bet
Football fans are convinced they already know who will win the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, and it’s not because of tactics, pedigree or form.
Instead, Drake’s latest multimillion-dollar bet has reignited one of football’s most enduring superstitions.
The Canadian rapper has reportedly staked $1.5 million on Argentina to defeat Spain in Sunday’s World Cup final, a wager that would return more than $5 million if Lionel Messi’s side successfully defends their crown.
Drake Is Betting $1.5M on Argentina to Win the World Cup Final pic.twitter.com/f0iCJEZgWW— Complex (@Complex) July 18, 2026
Internet reacts to Drake's World Cup final bet
Rather than celebrating the show of confidence, supporters across social media immediately reached the same conclusion.
Within minutes of the betting slip going viral, X was flooded with jokes referencing the infamous “Drake curse,” the long-running belief that athletes and teams backed—or even photographed—with the rapper are destined to lose.
Some of the most widely shared reactions included:
“Congratulations, Spain, on the second. Great championship by La Roja.”
Felicitaciones España por la segunda. Gran campeonato de La Roja https://t.co/TNJteob7vX— $🇦🇷 (@pubera) July 18, 2026
Another user wrote: "It's so over! Congratulations to Spain Winners of FIFA World Cup 2026."
It's so over!— R. (@StfuRitvik) July 18, 2026
Congratulations to Spain 👏🏻👏🏻
Winners of FIFA World Cup 2026 https://t.co/v4cNiUERCe
Several supporters joked that Spain should already begin celebrating, while others pleaded with Drake to cash out before kick-off.
See more reactions from X below.
This is a bad signal. E don dey blur my Argentina vision. https://t.co/xxgQ5RXAsf— JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) July 18, 2026
OMG LETS GO, THANK YOU DRAKE!! SPAIN IS WINNING THE WORLD CUP 👏 https://t.co/8qbs6mRjQt— VAMOS MEXICO 🇲🇽 MUNDIAL 2026 🏆⚽️ (@eltri_united) July 18, 2026
Well congrats to Spain https://t.co/0nJP2vQtAT— J (@JordizzleJ) July 18, 2026
Hiszpania zwycięzcą mundialu 2026. https://t.co/SpPDTbTerW— TurtleHype (@TurtleHype4) July 18, 2026
The Drake context explained
The superstition surrounding Drake has become a recurring talking point in sport over the past decade, with fans frequently blaming him whenever a team or athlete he publicly supports suffers defeat.
While the so-called curse has produced plenty of memorable coincidences, it has also been disproven on some occasions, including Argentina’s victorious 2022 World Cup campaign, when Drake reportedly backed Lionel Messi’s side in the final against France before they lifted the trophy in Qatar.
Despite Argentina eventually winning the World Cup, Drake still lost his $1.5 million wager because he backed Albiceleste to win in regulation time.
The match was level after 90 minutes, meaning the bet was settled as a loss before extra time decided the champions.
Now, with Spain standing between Argentina and a second consecutive World Cup title, supporters are once again asking if Drake’s wager will affect the outcome even before the ball is kicked at the New York New Jersey Stadium.