Why Barcelona are yet to unveil Nigerian-born Adeyemi despite agreement in place

An extraordinary reason has stopped Barcelona from unveiling Karim Adeyemi as a new signing

The official announcement and highly anticipated unveiling of forward Karim Adeyemi as an FC Barcelona player have been temporarily paused.

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Despite the transfer being structurally complete, the club's fanbase will have to wait a few more days to see the new signing holding up the famous Blaugrana shirt, purely because club president Joan Laporta and sporting director Deco are currently out of the country.

Executive Absence Pauses the Presentation

According to a report from Mundo Deportivo, the 24-year-old German winger's move from Borussia Dortmund is an entirely done deal.

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Adeyemi has already arrived in Catalonia, successfully finalised his required medical examinations, and established a total agreement on personal terms.

The La Liga heavyweights have agreed to pay a financial package consisting of a €22 million fixed fee plus €7 million in performance-related variables, while Dortmund maintain a 30% sell-on profit clause for any subsequent transfer.

The deal is safe and under no threat of collapsing, but formal confirmation strictly requires the physical signatures of the club's top executives.

Laporta and Deco are presently in the United States to watch Sunday's World Cup final between Spain and Argentina at MetLife Stadium. The duo is slated to return to Barcelona on Tuesday, meaning Adeyemi's public presentation will likely be pushed to Wednesday.

Training Restrictions Hamper Adeyemi's Preseason

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Until the official contract paperwork is completely ratified by the absent executives, Adeyemi faces a frustrating administrative limbo.

Under strict regulatory rules, the winger cannot use Barcelona's official facilities at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper or take part in team training sessions under manager Hansi Flick.

To maintain his conditioning ahead of the gruelling pre-season schedule, the forward is currently sustaining his fitness by working out individually inside his hotel's gym.

Once the signatures are finalised, Adeyemi is slated to become Barça’s second official attacking signing of the current transfer window, following the earlier arrival of England forward Anthony Gordon.