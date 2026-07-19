They will win easily — Ronaldo picks winner of World Cup final between Argentina and Spain

Two-time World Cup winner Ronaldo Delima made a bold prediction ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final

Brazilian football legend Ronaldo Nazário has boldly predicted that Spain will comfortably defeat defending champions Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

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The showdown is scheduled for Sunday at the New York-New Jersey Stadium, pitting a vibrant Spanish squad against Lionel Messi's experienced Argentine side.

Ronaldo backs Spain

Speaking to the media ahead of the final, the legendary striker dismissed the notion of a tightly contested match.

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Ronaldo, who famously secured the 1994 and 2002 FIFA World Cup titles with Brazil alongside an incredible array of club honours, expressed immense confidence in manager Luis de la Fuente's side.

"I think Spain will win against Argentina very easily," Ronaldo stated.

🚨🇧🇷 Ronaldo Nazario: "I think Spain will win against Argentina VERY EASILY.



For me, the champion had to came out from Spain or France, so I think Spain will have it EASY." pic.twitter.com/a9Jsrg9PiV — All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 (@AlbicelesteTalk) July 19, 2026

He further elaborated that the true test of the tournament, in his eyes, had already occurred during the semi-final stage.

"For me, the champion had to came out from Spain or France, so I think Spain will have it easy," he added.

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Spain's momentum vs Messi's final hurdle

Spain's impressive trajectory influences Ronaldo's assessment throughout the knockout stages.

The European side earned their spot in the showpiece event following a proactive and commanding 2-0 semi-final victory over a star-studded French team.

Their midfield dominance and youthful exuberance have established them as the odds-on favourites to reclaim the global crown they last won in 2010.

However, Spain's quest for victory faces a monumental obstacle in the form of Messi. The 39-year-old Argentine captain is currently navigating the most statistically dominant tournament of his career, registering eight goals and four assists leading up to Sunday's clash.

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