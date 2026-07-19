They will win easily — Ronaldo picks winner of World Cup final between Argentina and Spain
Brazilian football legend Ronaldo Nazário has boldly predicted that Spain will comfortably defeat defending champions Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.
The showdown is scheduled for Sunday at the New York-New Jersey Stadium, pitting a vibrant Spanish squad against Lionel Messi's experienced Argentine side.
Ronaldo backs Spain
Speaking to the media ahead of the final, the legendary striker dismissed the notion of a tightly contested match.
Ronaldo, who famously secured the 1994 and 2002 FIFA World Cup titles with Brazil alongside an incredible array of club honours, expressed immense confidence in manager Luis de la Fuente's side.
"I think Spain will win against Argentina very easily," Ronaldo stated.
🚨🇧🇷 Ronaldo Nazario: "I think Spain will win against Argentina VERY EASILY.— All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 (@AlbicelesteTalk) July 19, 2026
For me, the champion had to came out from Spain or France, so I think Spain will have it EASY." pic.twitter.com/a9Jsrg9PiV
He further elaborated that the true test of the tournament, in his eyes, had already occurred during the semi-final stage.
"For me, the champion had to came out from Spain or France, so I think Spain will have it easy," he added.
Spain's momentum vs Messi's final hurdle
Spain's impressive trajectory influences Ronaldo's assessment throughout the knockout stages.
The European side earned their spot in the showpiece event following a proactive and commanding 2-0 semi-final victory over a star-studded French team.
Their midfield dominance and youthful exuberance have established them as the odds-on favourites to reclaim the global crown they last won in 2010.
However, Spain's quest for victory faces a monumental obstacle in the form of Messi. The 39-year-old Argentine captain is currently navigating the most statistically dominant tournament of his career, registering eight goals and four assists leading up to Sunday's clash.
As Argentina take the pitch, Messi will be chasing his second consecutive World Cup title while simultaneously attempting to close the narrow gap on Kylian Mbappé's newly established all-time tournament scoring record of 22 goals.