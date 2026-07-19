2026 FIFA World Cup Day 36 recap: Mbappé takes Messi’s throne as Saka makes Arsenal history

Saka and Mbappe were the stars as England and France played out a thriller in the 2026 World Cup bronze match

Saka and Mbappe were the stars as England and France played out a thriller in the 2026 World Cup bronze match

Mbappé sits alone at the top, but he was outshone by Bukayo Saka, who made history in England’s third-place win over France in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Kylian Mbappé snatched Lionel Messi’s crown, but it was Bukayo Saka’s hat-trick that helped England to beat France in the third-place match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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The Real Madrid star pulled clear of Messi in the Golden Boot race and also in the all-time World Cup top scorers standings.

However, despite his brilliant display, it was not enough to stop England from securing their best-ever finish in a World Cup since 1966.

Four-star England dominate France in the first half

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This was a game neither team wanted to play, but nobody still expected France to ship in four goals in the first half in what was Didier Deschamps’ last game as manager.

Les Bleus players were supposed to send off their manager on a high, but they gave a lazy effort and a shameful display in the first half as England went on a rampage.

The Three Lions took the lead as early as the third minute through Declan Rice’s brilliant strike from outside the box. Rice’s opener set the tone for the rest of the game, as it was played on an end-to-end pace.

However, despite France coming close on a few occasions, it was Thomas Tuchel’s men who doubled their lead through Ezri Konsa’s header in the 18th minute.

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A few moments later, it became three as Saka scored his first of three goals with an easy finish after he was set up by Marcus Rashford.

The Arsenal star was not done, though, as he scored his second on the stroke of half-time to give England a commanding 4-0 lead at the break.

Mbappé is the new World Cup king, but Saka secures England’s best finish

Knowing things could get more embarrassing for them, France showed more effort following the restart and were duly rewarded for it as Mbappe pulled one back three minutes into the second half.

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The Real Madrid star then turned from scorer to provider as he set up Bradley Barcola in the 54th minute to put France back in the game.

Mbappé then made it a game as he scored his second of the game in the 66th minute to make it 4-3. The goal was Mbappé’s 10th of the tournament, putting him two ahead of Messi in the Golden Boot race.

10 - Kylian Mbappé is only the fourth player in history to score 10 or more goals at a single World Cup, and the first to achieve the feat in 56 years



🇭🇺 Sándor Kocsis: 11 goals (1954)

🇫🇷 Just Fontaine: 13 goals (1958)

🇩🇪 Gerd Müller: 10 goals (1970)

🇫🇷 Kylian Mbappé: 10 goals… pic.twitter.com/a4QqnrOyTW — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 18, 2026

It was also his 22nd World Cup goal, which puts him at number one in the all-time standings ahead of Messi, who is on 21.

Mbappe’s second goal gave France all the energy they needed to go for the equaliser, but despite having clear chances to draw level, it was England who extended their lead through Saka.

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The 24-year-old completed his hat-trick from the spot after Djed Spence was brought down in the box.

Only four men have scored a World Cup hat-trick for England:



◎ Geoff Hurst (1966)

◎ Gary Lineker (1986)

◎ Harry Kane (2018)

◉ Bukayo Saka (2026)



Joining some legendary names. 🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/5sBFTUzapo — Squawka (@Squawka) July 18, 2026

By achieving this feat, Saka became the first Arsenal player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup knockout match and the fourth England player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup.

Saka’s penalty gave England the breathing space they badly needed, but Ousmane Dembele’s goal set up a nervy finish.

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