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What Messi must do against Spain to snatch the World Cup Golden Boot from Mbappe

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 16:05 - 19 July 2026
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Kylian Mbappe's brace against England complicates Lionel Messi's path to the World Cup Golden Boot
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Lionel Messi heads into the World Cup final against Spain with the biggest prize in football within touching distance, but he also faces a battle to reclaim the Golden Boot from Kylian Mbappe.

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France’s dramatic 6-4 defeat to England in the third-place play-off completely transformed the race, leaving the Argentina captain with work to do.

Mbappe's stunning comeback changes the race

Before the bronze medal match, Messi led the Golden Boot standings with eight goals and four assists, edging Mbappe, who had eight goals and three assists.

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That advantage disappeared during an extraordinary second-half turnaround in Miami. Mbappe scored twice and assisted Bradley Barcola, taking his tally to 10 goals and four assists.

Those contributions moved him clear at the top of the scoring charts while matching Messi's assist total. Although France ultimately lost 6-4, Mbappe's individual display placed him firmly in control of the race.

The dramatic swing means Messi can no longer rely on tiebreakers or his earlier consistency. Instead, he must produce another outstanding performance on the biggest stage if he wants to finish the tournament as its leading scorer.

The scenarios that could hand Messi the Golden Boot

The equation for Messi is straightforward but far from easy. The simplest route is to score a hat-trick against Spain, which would lift him to 11 goals and move him ahead of Mbappe outright.

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Another possibility is scoring twice while also providing an assist, giving him 10 goals and five assists to edge the French forward.

A brace alone, however, is unlikely to be enough. Both players would finish with 10 goals and four assists, sending the contest to the final tiebreaker: minutes played.

Mbappe has already completed 698 minutes across eight matches, while Messi entered the final on 620 minutes. By playing the full final, Messi would surpass Mbappe's total, meaning the French star would retain the Golden Boot despite finishing level on goals and assists.

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