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From Beyoncé to Donald Trump: The Biggest Celebrities Spotted at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final

David Ben
David Ben 23:38 - 19 July 2026
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rom Beyoncé to Donald Trump: The Biggest Celebrities Spotted at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final
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The 2026 FIFA World Cup final wasn’t just football’s biggest night. It became one of the greatest celebrity gatherings ever witnessed at a sporting event.
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Spain’s historic World Cup triumph over Argentina was only part of the spectacle as Hollywood royalty, music superstars, sporting icons and world leaders turned MetLife Stadium into one of the most star-studded sporting events in history.

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As Spain edged Argentina 1-0 after extra time to lift their second World Cup title, the action inside MetLife Stadium was matched by an extraordinary parade of global stars filling the VIP suites.

From Beyoncé and Jay-Z to Rihanna, Kylie Jenner, Tom Cruise and U.S. President Donald Trump, the final blurred the lines between football, Hollywood and pop culture in a way never seen before at a FIFA World Cup.

Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Rihanna Headline Star-Studded Crowd

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Beyonce and Jay Z at the MetLife Stadium for the 2026 FIFA World Cup final | IMAGO

Among the biggest attractions inside the stadium were music’s most influential names.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé made one of their rare public sporting appearances together, watching the final from an exclusive suite as Spain battled Argentina for football’s biggest prize.

Beyonce and Jay Z at the MetLife Stadium for the 2026 FIFA World Cup final | IMAGO

Not far away sat Rihanna alongside partner A$AP Rocky, with the pair enjoying the occasion while interacting with fans and soaking up the atmosphere surrounding the historic final.

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Rihanna and A$AP Rocky at the MetLife Stadium for the 2026 FIFA World Cup final | IMAGO

The presence of three of the biggest names in global music underlined just how significant FIFA’s first North American World Cup had become beyond football itself.

(Top L-R) Grammy icon Pharrell Williams and wife Helen Lasichanh, American rapper Future, (Below L-R) NBA star Jalen Brunson and wife Ali Marks Brunson, A$AP Rocky and Rihanna at the MetLife Stadium for the 2026 FIFA World Cup final | IMAGO

The pair were joined by other high-profile couples in attendance including Grammy icon Pharrell Williams and wife Helen Lasichanh, American rapper Future as well as NBA champ Jalen Brunson and wife Ali Marks Brunson.

The celebrity list stretched far beyond the music industry.

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Hollywood superstar Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the 2026 World Cup final | IMAGO

Hollywood superstar Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner continued their increasingly public romance by attending together, with Chalamet also receiving the honour of carrying the official match ball onto the pitch before kick-off.

Newlyweds Dua Lipa and Callum Turner also attended, while actors Matt Damon, Javier Bardem, Adrien Brody, Julia Garner and comedian Kevin Hart were among dozens of entertainment figures spotted throughout the evening.

Television personality Trevor Noah and Hollywood favourite Will Ferrell also joined the festivities, with fans on social media joking that the former looked like pop icon The Weeknd.

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Sport, Fashion and Politics Unite

The guest list also featured some of the world’s biggest sporting icons.

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham at the MetLife Stadium for the 2026 FIFA World Cup final | IMAGO

David and Victoria Beckham, Serena Williams, Carlos Alcaraz, Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and his WAG Brittany, Olympic ski champion Lindsey Vonn were all in attendance, alongside fashion personalities including Winnie Harlow and Vogue editor Chloe Malle.

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Digital creators MrBeast and IShowSpeed also joined the celebrations, reflecting the growing influence of online personalities within football’s global audience.

NBA stars including Donovan Mitchell, James Harden and Real Madrid legend Marcelo Vieira were also in attendance for Sunday's final.

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Political leaders further elevated the occasion.

US President Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino after handing over the World Cup trophy to champions Spain | IMAGO

United States President Donald Trump attended with his wife Melania, alongside Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, highlighting the significance of the first World Cup jointly hosted by the three North American nations.

While Spain ultimately left New Jersey as world champions, FIFA arguably achieved another major objective.

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The 2026 final demonstrated how football’s biggest event could successfully merge elite sport with entertainment, celebrity culture and global influence on an unprecedented scale.

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