Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury: NO DEAL as Saudi showdown suffers fresh blow over Dua Lipa

The British-Albanian pop star has rejected an offer to perform at the multi-million-pound fight.

Pop superstar Dua Lipa has reportedly rejected a high-profile offer to perform at the long-awaited "Battle of Britain" between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

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Despite a personal push from Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority chairman, Turki Al-Sheikh, the 'Houdini' singer has declined the slot for the Wembley mega-fight.

Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury

The refusal comes amid light-hearted but pointed threats from Al-Sheikh, who jokingly suggested he might "pull the plug" on the entire event if his favourite artist did not agree to headline the entertainment segment.

It was announced earlier this week that terms for the long-awaited Joshua vs Fury had been agreed, though the venue has yet to be decided upon for the fight expected to happen towards the end of 2026.

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The bigger picture

The refusal marks a rare setback for the Saudi-led boxing expansion, which has successfully secured major musical acts for previous "Riyadh Season" events.

Dua Lipa | Instagram

Despite the significant financial backing and the scale of the Wembley-based "Battle of Britain," Dua Lipa has opted out of the ceremony, as reported by Daily Mail.

Organizers are now tasked with securing a replacement act that aligns with the high-production standards set by Al-Sheikh for international boxing broadcasts.

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Anthony Joshua nears return in Riyadh

Anthony Joshua || Imago

Amid the entertainment updates, Anthony Joshua has officially announced his return to the ring for July 25, 2026, in Riyadh against Kristian Prenga.