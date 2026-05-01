Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury: NO DEAL as Saudi showdown suffers fresh blow over Dua Lipa
Pop superstar Dua Lipa has reportedly rejected a high-profile offer to perform at the long-awaited "Battle of Britain" between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.
Despite a personal push from Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority chairman, Turki Al-Sheikh, the 'Houdini' singer has declined the slot for the Wembley mega-fight.
The refusal comes amid light-hearted but pointed threats from Al-Sheikh, who jokingly suggested he might "pull the plug" on the entire event if his favourite artist did not agree to headline the entertainment segment.
It was announced earlier this week that terms for the long-awaited Joshua vs Fury had been agreed, though the venue has yet to be decided upon for the fight expected to happen towards the end of 2026.
The bigger picture
The refusal marks a rare setback for the Saudi-led boxing expansion, which has successfully secured major musical acts for previous "Riyadh Season" events.
Despite the significant financial backing and the scale of the Wembley-based "Battle of Britain," Dua Lipa has opted out of the ceremony, as reported by Daily Mail.
Organizers are now tasked with securing a replacement act that aligns with the high-production standards set by Al-Sheikh for international boxing broadcasts.
Anthony Joshua nears return in Riyadh
Amid the entertainment updates, Anthony Joshua has officially announced his return to the ring for July 25, 2026, in Riyadh against Kristian Prenga.
This will be Joshua’s first competitive appearance since a fatal car accident in Nigeria last December that resulted in the deaths of two of his close friends and team members.
The British-Nigerian star has signed a multi-fight deal with the Saudi backers, signalling his intent to remain active as he builds toward the eventual undisputed showdown with Fury.