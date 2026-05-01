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‘No contact from Real Madrid’ - Mourinho breaks silence on shock return links

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 15:39 - 01 May 2026
José Mourinho denies links to Real Madrid, insisting he remains focused on Benfica despite growing speculation.
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José Mourinho has firmly dismissed speculation linking him with a sensational return to Real Madrid, insisting he has had no contact with the Spanish giants and remains committed to his current role at Benfica.

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The experienced Portuguese coach, who previously managed Madrid between 2010 and 2013, has been widely reported as a potential candidate to take over at the Santiago Bernabéu amid uncertainty surrounding current boss Álvaro Arbeloa.

What Mourinho said

However, Mourinho was quick to shut down the rumours.

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“No one from Real Madrid has spoken to me. I can guarantee that,” he told reporters.

The 63-year-old added that such speculation is nothing new given his long career at the top level.

He added, “I’ve been in football for so many years, and I’m used to these things, but there’s nothing from Real Madrid.”

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The rumours gained traction as Real Madrid endure a difficult campaign under Arbeloa.

The club currently trails rivals FC Barcelona by 11 points in La Liga and has already been eliminated from the UEFA Champions League following a quarter-final defeat to Bayern Munich.

Club president Florentino Pérez had appointed Arbeloa earlier this year after a short-lived stint by Xabi Alonso, but results have failed to meet expectations.

Given Mourinho’s history with the club, including delivering the 2011–12 La Liga title during an era dominated by Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona, his name quickly emerged as a possible solution.

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