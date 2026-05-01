Super Eagles: How Lookman’s hidden Arsenal stats are the blueprint for Eric Chelle's new Nigeria

While fans focused on the final score, Ademola Lookman's defensive work against Arsenal could be a game-changer for Eric Chelle's Super Eagles

While Nigerians continue to process the disappointment of the Super Eagles missing out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a new tactical identity is being forged in the heart of Madrid.

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Former African Player of the Year Ademola Lookman, in midweek, provided a masterclass in modern utility during Atletico Madrid’s decisive Champions League semifinal first-leg clash against Arsenal.

During the 90 minutes he spent on the pitch, the 28-year-old showed exactly why he will remain a cornerstone of Eric Chelle’s national team rebuild.

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It ends level ⏱️



All to play for next week ⚖️#UCL pic.twitter.com/MjG5xlwKf2 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 29, 2026

What Lookman said before Arsenal’s match

Just before taking to the magnificent Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, the Nigerian spoke to the media and revealed just how much his new boss Diego Simeone has improved him as a player in just a few months after he joined the LaLiga side.

“I have grown in every way with [Diego] Simeone, especially defensively,” Lookman shared on media day.

Lookman says Simeone has made him a complete player.

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“I think I'm a more complete player now,” he added.

The numbers from the encounter a day later provided the empirical proof for this claim.

People questioned whether Ademola Lookman could adapt to Simeone’s defensive system, last night he answered that question.



He pressed, he tracked back, he defended, he attacked, all of this just days after returning from injury.

This is exactly why Simeone fought to keep him. A… pic.twitter.com/y3Hiz2WL4g — Super Eagles Supporters Club (@official_esclub) April 30, 2026

While his 100% dribble accuracy and 15 carries were flashy, it was the 100% tackle accuracy, two recoveries, two interceptions, and five (5) defensive contributions that signalled a massive shift in his value.

The Eric Chelle rebuild

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As the head coach prepares to name his squads for the Unity Cup in London and high profile summer friendlies against Poland and Portugal, he is looking for players who offer more than just goalscoring.

Eric Chelle wants more players. || X

In an economic sense, Lookman is proving to be a low-risk, high-reward asset, who provides defensive value. By also winning 71% of his seven ground duels attempted against Mikel Arteta’s well-oiled defensive Gunners, the former Everton winger has shown he can be the safe harbour Nigeria needs when facing world class opposition like Portugal.

With the Eagles missing out on the World Cup, these friendlies are a critical stress test for Chelle’s 2027 AFCON qualifiers.

🚨🇳🇬 Ademola Lookman vs. Arsenal:



· 1 key pass

· 4 shots

· 2 big chances missed

· 49 touches

· 100% dribble accuracy

· 1 foul won

· 6 lost possessions

· 15 carries

· 5 defensive contributions

· 100% tackle accuracy

· 2 recoveries

· 4/5 ground duels won



WORLD-CLASS!!!!! pic.twitter.com/oCL48soyqB — Pulse Sports Nigeria (@PulseSportsNG) April 29, 2026

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Lookman’s transition into a two-way player under the guidance of Simeone has increased his tactical flexibility, allowing Nigeria’s coach Chelle to use him as both a primary attacker and a defensive shield.

Facing Portugal’s over €1 billion-valued squad on June 10 will require exactly the kind of disciplined, high-volume activity Lookman displayed against Arsenal on Wednesday night.

The #SuperEagles are set to face Poland and Portugal this summer! pic.twitter.com/RDPzaJ4EfR — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) April 2, 2026

Lookman in action against Arsenal || Imago