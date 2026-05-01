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Super Eagles: How Lookman’s hidden Arsenal stats are the blueprint for Eric Chelle's new Nigeria

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 15:14 - 01 May 2026
While fans focused on the final score, Ademola Lookman's defensive work against Arsenal could be a game-changer for Eric Chelle's Super Eagles
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While Nigerians continue to process the disappointment of the Super Eagles missing out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a new tactical identity is being forged in the heart of Madrid.

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Former African Player of the Year Ademola Lookman, in midweek, provided a masterclass in modern utility during Atletico Madrid’s decisive Champions League semifinal first-leg clash against Arsenal.

During the 90 minutes he spent on the pitch, the 28-year-old showed exactly why he will remain a cornerstone of Eric Chelle’s national team rebuild.

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What Lookman said before Arsenal’s match

Just before taking to the magnificent Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, the Nigerian spoke to the media and revealed just how much his new boss Diego Simeone has improved him as a player in just a few months after he joined the LaLiga side.

“I have grown in every way with [Diego] Simeone, especially defensively,” Lookman shared on media day.
Sevilla manager confesses after seeing Super Eagles star
Lookman says Simeone has made him a complete player.
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“I think I'm a more complete player now,” he added.

The numbers from the encounter a day later provided the empirical proof for this claim.

While his 100% dribble accuracy and 15 carries were flashy, it was the 100% tackle accuracy, two recoveries, two interceptions, and five (5) defensive contributions that signalled a massive shift in his value.

The Eric Chelle rebuild

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As the head coach prepares to name his squads for the Unity Cup in London and high profile summer friendlies against Poland and Portugal, he is looking for players who offer more than just goalscoring.

Eric Chelle, Super Eagles coach . || X
Eric Chelle wants more players. || X

In an economic sense, Lookman is proving to be a low-risk, high-reward asset, who provides defensive value. By also winning 71% of his seven ground duels attempted against Mikel Arteta’s well-oiled defensive Gunners, the former Everton winger has shown he can be the safe harbour Nigeria needs when facing world class opposition like Portugal.

With the Eagles missing out on the World Cup, these friendlies are a critical stress test for Chelle’s 2027 AFCON qualifiers.

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Lookman’s transition into a two-way player under the guidance of Simeone has increased his tactical flexibility, allowing Nigeria’s coach Chelle to use him as both a primary attacker and a defensive shield.

Facing Portugal’s over €1 billion-valued squad on June 10 will require exactly the kind of disciplined, high-volume activity Lookman displayed against Arsenal on Wednesday night.

Lookman in action against Arsenal || Imago
Lookman in action against Arsenal || Imago

In summary, Lookman isn’t just a winger anymore; he is the undisputed MVP of a rebuilding Super Eagles era, providing the elite efficiency that could be the difference maker in Warsaw, Lisbon, and beyond that.

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Ademola Lookman Arsenal Nigeria Champions League Atletico Madrid
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