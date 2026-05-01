'He had a fantastic game' – Arsenal's Raya hailed for stopping Lookman in UCL tie by African legend

David Raya has been hailed for his stunning display against Ademola Lookman's Atletico Madrid in Arsenal's Champions League draw

Arsenal FC goalkeeper David Raya has earned major praise after his crucial saves denied Ademola Lookman during the Gunners’ 1-1 UEFA Champions League semi-final draw with Atlético Madrid.

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Former Chelsea forward Salomon Kalou singled out Raya’s display as vital to Arsenal’s hopes of reaching the final.

Raya frustrates Lookman in key semi-final moments

Lookman was one of Atlético Madrid’s brightest attacking threats at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano but twice failed to convert from clear-cut chances in the second half.

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The Nigerian forward tested Raya in the 53rd and 73rd minutes, but on both occasions the Arsenal goalkeeper stood firm to preserve his side’s advantage before Julián Álvarez later equalised.

Lookman, who had been carrying an injury in recent weeks, still completed the full match and posed a constant threat after Diego Simeone’s half-time tactical changes improved Atlético’s performance.

Kalou says world-class goalkeepers decide big ties

Reacting to the game, former Ivory Coast star Salomon Kalou praised Raya’s performance and stressed the importance of elite goalkeeping in knockout football.

“If you want to go far in those kinds of competitions, you need to have a goalkeeper who can save you when it matters. “Tonight he [David Raya] had a fantastic game, and the stop against Lookman was one of them,” Kalou said.

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Kalou added that Arsenal’s ambitions in Europe depend heavily on having a goalkeeper capable of delivering in decisive moments.