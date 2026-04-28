Mourinho picked to become next Real Madrid coach

Real Madrid's president Florentino Perez has chosen Mourinho as his preferred candidate to replace Alvaro Arbeloa without unanimous board support.

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez has reportedly identified José Mourinho as his preferred candidate to become the club’s next head coach, taking direct control of the managerial search after general manager José Ángel Sánchez spearheaded the ill-fated appointment of Xabi Alonso last year.

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Florentino Perez’s desire

According to an update from journalist Florian Plettenberg, the Spanish giants have already initiated formal contacts with Mourinho’s agent, Jorge Mendes.

Despite the 63-year-old manager recently expressing a desire to honour his current contract and continue at Benfica next season, Plettenberg reports that Mourinho is open to a sensational return to the Santiago Bernabéu.

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According to The Athletic, Pérez remains deeply appreciative of the veteran tactician and is willing to push the move forward despite significant dissenting voices within the Madrid boardroom.

Jose Mourinho || Imago

This follows reports that current head coach Álvaro Arbeloa is expected to be dismissed at the conclusion of the 2025/26 campaign, marking a short, fruitless stint destined to end without major silverware.

Welcome back Mourinho?

Pérez’s determination to rehire Mourinho mirrors his first appointment; just as the Portuguese manager was originally appointed in 2010 to dismantle the dominance of Pep Guardiola’s side, he will now be tasked with halting Hansi Flick, whose Barcelona are steadily building a domestic dynasty after winning back-to-back Supercopa de España crowns and preparing to clinch their second consecutive La Liga title.

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During his initial three-year stint in the Spanish capital, Mourinho successfully broke Barcelona's grip, famously securing the 2011/12 LALIGA title with a record 100 points, alongside the 2010/11 Copa del Rey and the 2012 Supercopa de España.

However, his previous tenure ended in toxic fashion in 2013 when he completely lost the dressing room, an internal collapse that eerily mirrors the recent revolt under Alonso.