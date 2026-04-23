Arbeloa reacts to Mbappe's seeming endorsement of Mourinho's return to Real Madrid

Real Madrid's head coach Alvaro Arbeloa has reacted to Kylian Mbappe liking a post linking Jose Mourinho with a return to Real Madrid.

Real Madrid head coach Álvaro Arbeloa bluntly dismissed the swirling controversy surrounding Kylian Mbappé’s recent online activity, brushing off the forward's decision to like an Instagram post linking José Mourinho with a managerial role at the Santiago Bernabéu next season.

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What Arbeloa said

Addressing the media, Arbeloa said, "I don't care about likes. He can like a post about Mourinho, Julia Roberts or whoever!"

The French international's social media gesture arrived during a period of intense scrutiny for Arbeloa, who is now widely expected to depart the club at the end of the current campaign.

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Having recently been eliminated by Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the Champions League and currently trailing behind Barcelona in the LALIGA title race, the board is highly unlikely to retain the 43-year-old following what is destined to be a disastrous, second consecutive trophyless season for Los Blancos.

Jose Mourinho || Imago

Mourinho return rumours and the Benfica commitment

Mbappé’s implicit public endorsement has amplified existing Spanish reports linking Mourinho with a sensational return to the capital to restore authority in the dressing room.

The veteran Portuguese tactician previously managed Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013, famously lifting the 2011/12 La Liga title and the 2010/11 Copa del Rey.

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However, prying the 63-year-old away from his current project in Portugal remains a highly complex proposition.