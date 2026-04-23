Advertisement

Arbeloa reacts to Mbappe's seeming endorsement of Mourinho's return to Real Madrid

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 12:02 - 23 April 2026
Real Madrid's head coach Alvaro Arbeloa has reacted to Kylian Mbappe liking a post linking Jose Mourinho with a return to Real Madrid.
Advertisement

Real Madrid head coach Álvaro Arbeloa bluntly dismissed the swirling controversy surrounding Kylian Mbappé’s recent online activity, brushing off the forward's decision to like an Instagram post linking José Mourinho with a managerial role at the Santiago Bernabéu next season. 

Advertisement

What Arbeloa said 

Addressing the media, Arbeloa said,  "I don't care about likes. He can like a post about Mourinho, Julia Roberts or whoever!" 

The French international's social media gesture arrived during a period of intense scrutiny for Arbeloa, who is now widely expected to depart the club at the end of the current campaign. 

Advertisement

Having recently been eliminated by Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the Champions League and currently trailing behind Barcelona in the LALIGA title race, the board is highly unlikely to retain the 43-year-old following what is destined to be a disastrous, second consecutive trophyless season for Los Blancos.

Jose Mourinho || Imago
Jose Mourinho || Imago

Mourinho return rumours and the Benfica commitment

Mbappé’s implicit public endorsement has amplified existing Spanish reports linking Mourinho with a sensational return to the capital to restore authority in the dressing room. 

The veteran Portuguese tactician previously managed Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013, famously lifting the 2011/12 La Liga title and the 2010/11 Copa del Rey. 

Advertisement

However, prying the 63-year-old away from his current project in Portugal remains a highly complex proposition.

 As Pulse Sports reported, Mourinho recently reaffirmed his commitment to Benfica, stating that his "desire to stay at Benfica does not depend on the investment in the team" and that he intends to continue for next season if the club's hierarchy permits. 

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Barcelona confirm Yamal injury blow, recovery timeline ahead of 2026 World Cup
Football
23.04.2026
Barcelona confirm Yamal injury blow, recovery timeline ahead of 2026 World Cup
Osimhen releases statement after teammate suffers abuse
Football
23.04.2026
Osimhen releases statement after teammate suffers abuse
Akor Adams has contributed 11 goals this season for Sevilla.
Football
23.04.2026
"I want more goals" — Hungry Super Eagles striker Akor Adams opens up on set target
Nigeria vs Denmark: NFF contact Newcastle star William Osula over Super Eagles switch
Super Eagles
23.04.2026
Nigeria vs Denmark: NFF contact Newcastle star William Osula over Super Eagles switch
Arbeloa reacts to Mbappe's seeming endorsement of Mourinho's return to Real Madrid
Football
23.04.2026
Arbeloa reacts to Mbappe's seeming endorsement of Mourinho's return to Real Madrid
Bournemouth star reveals how Arsenal fans fueled their victory
Premier League
23.04.2026
‘There was a sense of nervousness’ - Bournemouth star reveals how Arsenal fans fueled their victory at Emirates