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F1 championship is Antonelli's to lose, Ferrari are still in it: 5 things we learned from the chaotic 2026 Belgian GP

David Ben
David Ben 16:43 - 19 July 2026
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F1 championship is Antonelli's to lose, Ferrari are still in it: 5 things we learned from the chaotic 2026 Belgian GP
Photo Credit: X/@F1
Spa-Francorchamps produced another dramatic chapter in the 2026 title race, exposing fresh strengths, costly weaknesses and plenty of questions for Formula One’s biggest teams.
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The 2026 Belgian Grand Prix had everything Formula One fans could have asked for—first-lap drama, controversial stewarding decisions, costly strategic gambles and another statement victory in an increasingly unpredictable championship battle.

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While Kimi Antonelli ultimately left Spa-Francorchamps with the winner’s trophy, the biggest storylines stretched far beyond the chequered flag.

From Mercedes’ growing internal rivalry to Ferrari’s operational frustrations and Lewis Hamilton’s difficult afternoon, here are five major lessons the Belgian Grand Prix taught us heading into the next phase of the Formula One season.

1. Antonelli is the real deal but Mercedes’ title fight is becoming a civil war

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Belgium Grand Prix winner Kimi Antonelli | Instagram/Kimi Antonelli

Kimi Antonelli’s victory reinforced that he isn’t simply leading the championship because of consistency. He has become the benchmark at Mercedes.

Meanwhile, George Russell’s nightmare afternoon leaves Mercedes facing an increasingly uncomfortable reality: their biggest threat is internal.

2. Lewis Hamilton’s aggression is becoming Ferrari’s biggest talking point

Hamilton was involved in the first-lap clash that eliminated Russell, received a five-second penalty and later found himself under investigation again after an unsafe pit release that injured a Ferrari mechanic.

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His raw speed remains unquestioned, but his racecraft is increasingly under scrutiny.

3. Ferrari still have the pace but not the execution

Belgian GP: Charles Leclerc saw his lead quickly vanish thanks to Antonelli's blistering pace

Charles Leclerc briefly led before Antonelli reclaimed the race through strategy and superior pace. Ferrari again showed flashes of having a race-winning car, yet Mercedes ultimately managed the race better when it mattered most.

4. Spa reminded everyone why strategy still wins Formula One races

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The Belgian Grand Prix wasn’t decided purely by outright speed. Virtual Safety Car timing, tyre management and pit-stop execution completely reshaped the order, allowing Antonelli to recover the lead and convert pole into victory despite losing it early.

5. The championship now belongs to Antonelli to lose

Perhaps the biggest takeaway wasn’t the victory itself but what happened behind him. Russell’s retirement handed Antonelli an even bigger cushion in the standings, while Hamilton and Verstappen still have work to do to stay in genuine contention. Momentum is firmly with the young Italian heading into the next phase of the season.

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