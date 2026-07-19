Belgian GP Full Results: Kimi Antonelli Claims Victory in Thrilling Affair

The 19-year-old converted pole to victory in brilliant fashion at Spa.

Kimi Antonelli delivered a commanding performance at the iconic Spa-Francorchamps circuit to claim victory in the 2026 Belgian Grand Prix, finishing ahead of Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen.

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The Italian driver converted his pole position into a crucial win, extending his lead in the Formula 1 standings after 44 laps of intense racing.

The drama began on the very first lap when Antonelli's Mercedes teammate, George Russell, crashed out at Les Combes following contact with Lewis Hamilton.

Here's Lewis' view of the contact with George on the opening lap 👀#F1 #BelgianGP pic.twitter.com/ZticPlZfQH — Formula 1 (@F1) July 19, 2026

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The incident dealt a significant blow to the 28-year-old's championship aspirations. Hamilton was handed a five-second penalty for causing the collision and faced a post-race investigation for an unsafe release from the pits.

More action unfolded on lap 8 as Charles Leclerc defended his position against Oscar Piastri at the end of the Kemmel Straight.

The Ferrari driver's maneuver resulted in contact, damaging the front wing of Piastri's McLaren. The Australian was subsequently overtaken by Hamilton, but the stewards deemed no further action was necessary for the incident.

Just before the halfway mark, a second Virtual Safety Car period played into Leclerc's hands.

The Ferrari driver made a timely pit stop, emerging with the net lead of the race.

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He quickly passed Lando Norris, who was on an alternative strategy.

Starting from P13, the McLaren driver still put up a strong fight, making it difficult for Antonelli as he chased down Leclerc.

With only ten laps remaining, Antonelli made his move on Leclerc down the Kemmel Straight to retake the lead.

Kimi leads again!



Watch Antonelli make his move on Leclerc #F1 #BelgianGP pic.twitter.com/1336ckjAEL — Formula 1 (@F1) July 19, 2026

Despite a valiant effort from the Monegasque driver to stay in contention, the 19-year-old Mercedes star held on to secure his sixth win of the season.

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Much of the post-race focus, however, will be on Russell, whose DNF sees him drop to third in the championship standings.

Speaking to Sky F1, a dejected Russell commented on his misfortune. "I'm numb to the disappointment," he said.

"When it happens so often, you just get used to it."

2026 Belgian Grand Prix Full Race Results

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1. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes)

2. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing)

4. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari)

5. Lando Norris (McLaren)

6. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

7. Isack Hadjar (Red Bull Racing)

8. Pierre Gasly (Alpine)

9. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls)

10. Arvid Lindblad (Racing Bulls)

11. Franco Colapinto (Alpine)

12. Oliver Bearman (Haas)

13. Gabriel Bortoleto (Audi)

14. Carlos Sainz (Williams)

15. Alexander Albon (Williams)

16. Esteban Ocon (Haas)

17. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)

18. Nico Hulkenberg (Audi)

19. Valtteri Bottas (Cadillac)

20. Sergio Perez (Cadillac)

21. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

DNF: George Russell (Mercedes)

2026 F1 Drivers' Championship Standings (After Belgian GP)