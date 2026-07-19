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Don't keep an unhappy player — Laporta tells Atletico to accept bid for Alvarez

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 17:24 - 19 July 2026
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Barcelona president Joan Laporta has claimed that a big club like Atletico Madrid cannot afford to keep unhappy players.
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Atletico continue to insist that Alvarez is not for sale this summer, despite Barcelona having made an offer and Alvarez making it clear he wants to go.

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Laporta says that Atletico should take advantage of Barcelona's offer and sell the striker this summer.

Barcelona set deadline on Alvarez's transfer

"When a player wants to leave, Barca 's attitude as a club is that, if a player wants to leave Barça, we'll make it easy for him.

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"A big club can't afford to have unhappy players," he told Mundo Deportivo.

"It's no longer just a question of the offer made, but also, if there's a good offer, you have to take advantage of it."

Despite Laporta's comments, Atletico CEO Gil Marin has said the club won't sell even if they receive a bid worth 200 million euros.

Barcelona have completed two signings this summer, Anthony Gordon from Newcastle and Karim Adeyemi from Borussia Dortmund, but the club remain desperate to add a top-level striker to Hansi Flick's team.

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"We have an offer on the table. He's a player our coach wants, and that's why we made the offer to Atlético de Madrid. It's a very important and very, very good offer for us," Laporta concluded.

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