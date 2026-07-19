Don't keep an unhappy player — Laporta tells Atletico to accept bid for Alvarez
Atletico continue to insist that Alvarez is not for sale this summer, despite Barcelona having made an offer and Alvarez making it clear he wants to go.
Laporta says that Atletico should take advantage of Barcelona's offer and sell the striker this summer.
"When a player wants to leave, Barca 's attitude as a club is that, if a player wants to leave Barça, we'll make it easy for him.
"A big club can't afford to have unhappy players," he told Mundo Deportivo.
🚨🔵🔴 Joan Laporta: “A big club allow can NOT allow unhappy players in their squad”.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 19, 2026
“At Barcelona, this will never happen”. pic.twitter.com/RcOQ3EBXsI
"It's no longer just a question of the offer made, but also, if there's a good offer, you have to take advantage of it."
Despite Laporta's comments, Atletico CEO Gil Marin has said the club won't sell even if they receive a bid worth 200 million euros.
Barcelona have completed two signings this summer, Anthony Gordon from Newcastle and Karim Adeyemi from Borussia Dortmund, but the club remain desperate to add a top-level striker to Hansi Flick's team.
"We have an offer on the table. He's a player our coach wants, and that's why we made the offer to Atlético de Madrid. It's a very important and very, very good offer for us," Laporta concluded.