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Shearer explains why Messi's Argentina will beat Spain

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 17:25 - 19 July 2026
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Premier League and Newcastle legend Alan Shearer || Imago
Premier League and Newcastle legend Alan Shearer || imago
England legend Alan Shearer has tipped Argentina to defeat Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.
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Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has predicted that Argentina will defeat Spain to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup, pointing to the reigning champions' resilience and the influence of captain Lionel Messi.

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Alan Shearer || Imago

The former England striker believes Lionel Scaloni's side have consistently shown the mentality of champions throughout the tournament and expects them to edge Spain in what promises to be a thrilling final.

Shearer praises Spain but backs Argentina

Speaking to Betfair, Shearer admitted the World Cup final is difficult to call, praising Spain's impressive performances on their road to the final.

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"Honestly, I think it's such a difficult one to predict. If I was to talk about Spain, I would say, yeah, the way they played against France in the semi-finals, they were outstanding," Shearer said.

He also highlighted Spain's ability to recover from setbacks, recalling their slow start before winning the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

He added, "Bear in mind, it's the same Spain that in their first game of the tournament, they couldn't beat Cape Verde. But again, they got beaten by Switzerland in 2010, I think, when they won it as well. They're a great team. The way they manage and keep the ball is unbelievable."

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Despite Spain's quality, Shearer believes Argentina have repeatedly demonstrated the character needed to win major tournaments.

The former England captain referenced Argentina's comeback victories during the competition, including their semi-final triumph over England.

"But then you look at Argentina and think they've been in some really sticky situations. I mean, 2-0 down to Egypt, wasn't it? And 1-0 down against England, and they just come back.

"There's just something about them that you have to admire, whether you like them or not. You've got to admire their guts," he said.

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Shearer believes the presence of Lionel Messi could prove decisive as Argentina chase back-to-back World Cup titles.

He added, "And when you have Messi in your team, you've always got a chance. So honestly, I'm just going to say Argentina, just because of how gutsy they are."

Argentina will face Spain in Sunday's final as they bid to defend the World Cup crown they won four years ago, while Spain aim to claim their second FIFA World Cup title after their historic triumph in 2010.

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